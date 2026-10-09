Any Hour Group Names Jeremy Hansen CEO, Bryan Buckley COO

OREM, UTAH — Any Hour Group, a residential home services organization with more than 20 partner brands nationwide, has named longtime company leader Jeremy Hansen as Chief Executive Officer and home services veteran Bryan Buckley as Chief Operating Officer. The leadership team will focus on employee development, customer experience and strengthening the local companies across the organization’s network.

Hansen Brings Nearly 19 Years of Company Experience

Hansen’s appointment follows a nearly 19-year career with Any Hour. After starting his career as an entrepreneur in new construction, he joined Any Hour and worked alongside longtime business partner Wyatt Hepworth to transition Any Hour Electric toward residential service, expand into plumbing and HVAC, and help establish the foundation for Any Hour Group.

When Any Hour Group was formed in 2021, Hansen became Chief Operating Officer, supporting the organization as additional home services companies joined its network. He later served as Chief Strategy Officer and President before being named CEO.

“I’ve spent nearly two decades with Any Hour, and one thing has remained constant: people are what make this business go,” said Hansen. “Our responsibility as leaders is to take care of our employees so they can take care of our customers. When our employees win, our customers win and our businesses win. That Win-Win-Win philosophy has been part of who we are, and it will continue to guide where we go from here.”

Buckley Will Bring Operational Leadership Closer to the Field

Buckley brings nearly two decades of home services experience in field operations, business performance, coaching and leadership development. He joined Any Hour Group in 2024 as a Regional Vice President. Before that, he worked as a business coach with Nexstar Network, where his responsibilities included coaching Any Hour Group, and held leadership roles with Clockwork Home Services.

As COO, Buckley will work with Regional Vice Presidents, General Managers and local teams to strengthen field operations and ensure employees have the training, tools and support needed to serve homeowners.

“The best home services companies are built in the field, one employee, one customer and one experience at a time,” said Buckley. “Our job as leaders is to give our teams what they need to do their best work and create a culture they’re proud to be part of. When we stay close to our people and listen to what they and our customers need, we can build stronger businesses from the inside out.”

Partner Companies Retain Their Local Identities

A central part of Hansen and Buckley’s strategy is strengthening the local companies within Any Hour Group without replacing the characteristics that distinguish them. Partner companies retain their names, teams, reputations and community relationships while gaining access to group-level resources, including leadership development, proprietary technician training, technology and operational support.

“Our local companies have earned relationships in their communities, sometimes over generations, and we want to honor that,” said Hansen. “Our role at the Group level is to help great local companies become even stronger while protecting the relationships and identities that made them special in the first place.”

Win-Win-Win Philosophy Will Guide Continued Investment

Under Hansen and Buckley, Any Hour Group plans to continue investing in employees, local leadership and customer experience. The organization’s Win-Win-Win philosophy—focused on outcomes for employees, customers and businesses—will remain central to how it operates across its network.

“When someone sees one of our trucks in their neighborhood, calls one of our companies or comes to work for one of our teams, I want them to know what they can expect good people and great work,” said Hansen. “That is the company we are building.”

To learn more visit anyhourgroup.com.