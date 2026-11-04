Mohr Adds Plumbing Services to Established HVAC Markets in Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR — Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing is expanding its residential plumbing services across Northeast and Central Arkansas, adding plumbing capabilities in Jonesboro, Searcy, Wynne, Cabot, Beebe, Marion and West Memphis.

The expansion extends the company's service offerings beyond heating and cooling, giving homeowners in established Mohr markets access to a single provider for a broader range of residential systems.

Mohr has served Arkansas homeowners and businesses since 1968, providing heating and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance. The company is now applying that service model to residential plumbing needs, including common repairs, fixture issues, water heater service and other household plumbing concerns.

“Families in these communities have trusted Mohr with their heating and cooling systems for generations, and expanding our plumbing services is a natural extension of that relationship,” said Bob Morh of Mohr Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “Our goal is to make home service easier by providing homeowners with one local team they already know and trust for more of the systems they depend on every day.”

Plumbing Services Expand Across Seven Communities

Mohr's residential plumbing services are available in the following Arkansas communities:

Jonesboro

Searcy

Wynne

Cabot

Beebe

Marion and West Memphis

The expanded service offering includes general plumbing repairs, water heater service and replacement, faucet and fixture repairs, toilet repairs, drain and plumbing system concerns, leak diagnosis and repair, and residential plumbing maintenance.

By adding plumbing to markets where it already operates HVAC services, Mohr is positioning itself as a broader home-services provider for Arkansas homeowners.

Company Builds on More Than Five Decades in Arkansas

Founded in 1968, Mohr is a longstanding family-owned HVAC business serving communities across Northeast and Central Arkansas. Its existing service area includes Wynne, Jonesboro, Searcy, Cabot, Beebe, Marion, West Memphis and surrounding communities.

The company's established customer relationships provide a foundation for introducing plumbing services in those markets.

“For us, this isn’t about entering communities where people don’t know us,” said Bill Mohr. “We have customers who have called Mohr for their air conditioning and heating needs for years. Now, when they have a plumbing problem, we want Mohr to be the name they think of for that as well.”

Jonesboro Recognition Includes Plumbing Services

Mohr's expansion follows recognition in the 2026 Jonesboro Occasions Readers' Choice Awards. The company was named Best A/C & Heating Services and Best Employer Under 50 Employees, and was a finalist in the Plumbing Services category.

The awards recognize the company's home-service work and its efforts to build a local workforce. Mohr also sponsors Arkansas State Athletics and the Arkansas State Red Wolves, maintaining ties to the Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas community.

HVAC and Plumbing Services Under One Provider

Along with its expanding plumbing operations, Mohr continues to provide air conditioning repair and replacement, heating and furnace service, HVAC maintenance, indoor air quality solutions, new HVAC system installation and commercial HVAC services. The company also offers emergency service availability and financing options for qualified customers.

“Our company has grown by taking care of customers and becoming part of the communities we serve,” said Mohr. “Adding plumbing gives us another opportunity to be there when homeowners need help.”

To learn more visit www.mohrac.com.