AGC of Georgia Names Brian Keaton 2019 Safety Leadership Award Winner

Nearly 700 individual superintendents and foreman from across the state to receive commendation for achieving safety excellence on their jobsites.

ATLANTA, GA – The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to announce that Choate Construction Superintendent Brian Keaton received the prestigious Safety Leadership Award. In addition, 686 individual superintendents and foreman with no loss-time accidents or recordables from around the state received the Ron Amerson Supervisors’ Safety Award.

As the statewide chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America), AGC Georgia has been traveling around the state to recognize each of these individuals for their dedication to safety. Cities hosting ceremonies include Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Commerce, Macon, Savannah and Valdosta.

The Safety Leadership Award is presented annually to one field supervisor who manages their project sites with no loss-time accidents or recordables, and demonstrates commitment to:

  • Providing a Safe Work Environment
  • Uncompromising Leadership
  • Building a Safety Culture
  • Caring for and Respecting Fellow Workers

“A construction firm is accident-free because of how well a field supervisor manages their jobsite,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. “We congratulate Brian Keaton and his work with Choate Construction to bring even greater awareness to the vital role field supervisors play in the commercial construction industry.”

A 30-year veteran of the construction industry, including over a decade of experience with Choate Construction Company, Keaton has adapted the firm’s OneLife culture and implements it each day on and off the job.

The Ron Amerson Supervisors’ Safety Awards program is designed to recognize AGC Georgia members’ supervisors for outstanding contributions to safety on their jobsites. Only those supervisors who show a commitment to outstanding safety are eligible.

“As an industry, it’s inspiring to see nearly 700 members earn this distinct recognition,” said Dunham. “This means firms are demonstrating their continued commitment to safety on the jobsite.”

For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.AGCGA.org.   

