IFS Team 'Lifts' School Comfort to Greater Heights

IFS crew lowers unit into place
IFS began renovating HVAC systems for four schools in the Pattonville School District, using helicopter to airlift equipment during the winter break.

Work is underway on an extensive $3.1 million upgrade of heating, ventilating and air conditioning HVAC systems at four schools in the Pattonville School District in St. Louis County, with Integrated Facility Services (IFS) as the mechanical contractor. Kansas City-based Navitas is the construction manager.

CLICK THROUGH THE GALLERY TO SEE THE ACTION.

