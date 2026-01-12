Solutions for Quoting, Commerce & Invoicing

Eden Instant Quote for Residential HVAC Contractors (www.e-denhomes.com, 888/817-8896) is a platform configured to guide users efficiently through the process of selecting the number and particulars of new HVAC systems for their homes. It features 24/7 online estimates with integrated heat load calculations, customized rebates and incentives, and the ability to prequalify leads with online pricing. According to Eden, clients find the Instant Quote within ~ 5% accuracy, with setup for onboarding typically taking two to three hours.

Contractors can use Instant Quote to show split heat pumps, AC, and furnaces as well as single-zone mini-splits and multizone mini-splits and can show up to four options (e.g. good, better, best, fantastic). (Instant Quote uses a disclaimer to state that the final price is subject to a site visit.)

Instant Quote utilizes a proprietary database of rebates (1000+ Federal, state, local, utility programs) mapped by zip code and takes into account a home’s profile and equipment ratings to determine appropriate incentives for each home and system recommendation. It can load into the database anything with an AHRI number.

Contractors can update pricing by emailing Instant Quote, with the pricing engine flexible for handling seasonal discounts or other considerations.

The software tracks how many people have clicked the Instant Quote link and shares that data at regular intervals. The platform will provide coaching on best practices to maximize effectiveness. Contractors can set up integration with Service Titan through Zapier.

Pricing: monthly or annual subscription plan, with a one-time onboarding fee.

Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce (www.contractorcommerce.com, 513/875-7622 ) is an HVAC ecommerce solution that you install on your website as a customized platform for plug-and play e-commerce built specifically for HVAC, plumbing, and home service contractors.

How Contractor Commerce works: it plugs into your own site, enabling capturing and qualifying new sales leads on your website, acting as an efficient lead generation funnel. In addition, you can add a store to your website, enabling Contractor Commerce to deliver air filters, directly to your customer with your company name on the packing slip. In addition, you can automate monthly payments and reports.

Features include Instant online quoting for systems, services, and installs; Online checkout capabilities so customers can browse, price, and purchase directly on the contractor’s website; and Maintenance plan and membership sales through automated online signup and recurring billing. AI-enhanced tools help in selling smarter, improving customer experience, and staying visible to AI-driven search.

FreshBooks

FreshBooks (www.freshbooks.com) is a small business platform designed to simplify the financial complexity of running a business.

Taking advantage of recent updating that incorporates usage of AI, the latest offering features streamlined invoicing with professional invoices and online payment via credit card and bank transfers, along with new features that reduce manual financial administration.

Capabilities include: AI-powered invoice reminders to customers; automatic expense categorization that eliminates manual data entry; AI-driven cash flow forecasting to enable insights, without spreadsheets; and behind-the-scenes AI-enhanced fraud detection.

Accounting and reporting features include General Ledger, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, and Revenue by Client reports with various layouts, filters, collapsible headers, drill-downs, and comparative periods.

Bank Reconciliation includes manual accounts, “last imported” transaction indicators, secure bank connections via Yodlee, bulk transaction actions, and a dashboard widget that offers at-a-glance reconciliation status.

Online payment widget options include future payouts and payouts in transit.

Finance integrations with several partners, including the Stripe payment platform for accepting payments online, Instant Payouts (powered by Stripe) which allows eligible users to access funds from paid invoices in as little as 30 minutes, rather than waiting their standard payout schedule), Wagepoint (Canadian payroll software), PayPal, and Affirm, a financial technology platform allowing flexible consumer payment plans. FreshBooks also offers fast payroll, with 2-day direct deposit.

The platform delivers configurable accounting reports with customizable layouts, filters, and drill-downs.

Update

Simpro (www.simpro.ai) an AI-first operating field service platform for residential and commercial trades (covered in our February 2025 column) recently introduced a hybrid approach that, in a purposeful integration into trusted workflows, blends software reliability with intelligent, high impact modular AI enhancements tailored to the trades industry that, aligning with real-world field workflows, are aimed at increasing customer productivity while reducing the burden of repetitive tasks. The hybrid AI will, says Simpro, enhance—not replace—the core software for field service businesses

The platform, which already included AI-aided scheduling and forecasting, now embeds domain-specific purposeful AI-assisted tools to handle everyday tasks such as generating quotes, invoices, and job documentation. It also leverages historical data for predictive models that forecast asset lifecycles, job risks, and financial performance.

For example, WorkNotes AI, designed for use by field technicians to aid in their documenting their craft, automatically generates detailed notes, reducing typing and manual administration. In addition, it includes intelligent spelling and grammar corrections to help ensure clear, high-quality documentation presented to customers.

Overall, according to Simpro, the AI-first platform is designed to simplify complex workflows and turn that simplicity into profit. By providing advanced automation across scheduling, workforce management, and asset tracking, Simpro helps eliminate inefficiency, save time, and help trade businesses scale stronger for the future.