The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Mechanical Contracting

The future is here—so what are we supposed to do with it?

According to the Service Titan 2026 State of AI in the Trades report (conducted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12, 2025) incorporating data from 1,032 responding contractors—including 234 plumbing contractors—60% are familiar with AI, and 72% believe AI is relevant to the industry. At the same time, only 12% of businesses have embedded AI in their processes, and 35% haven’t yet used AI in their business at all.

Other results from the survey show that AI is making its way into contracting via the back office, with administration leading usage at 59%. Like so many businesses, contractors are leveraging AI for billing, reporting, data analysis, and compliance tracking. Marketing & sales follows at 51%, using AI mainly for lead generation, personalization, and ad optimization.

Next comes customer service and field operations—both at 39%—utilizing tools for chatbots and call routing, alongside scheduling and predictive maintenance. Design & planning remains a niche use case at 19%, primarily used for commercial or larger projects involving AI-assisted modeling and drone-based monitoring.

Only the First Phase

“As AI augments human productivity and fills capacity gaps, the immediate impact is on operational efficiency,” says Vincent Payen, Senior Vice President of Product at ServiceTitan, “but this is only the first phase of a much deeper AI business optimization motion that will ultimately drive both top line and profitability transformation.”

The next phase will involve a wider adoption of AI and AI-enhanced platforms, software and tools. Most of the barriers to adoption are, surprisingly, not technological or even financial, but human. The top barriers cited by survey respondents are:

• Lack of training - 44%

• Integration complexity - 44%

• Difficulty understanding how to use AI tools - 38%

• Unclear ROI - 37%

Interestingly, only 18% of respondents cited employee resistance as a barrier.

The Potential to Reshape the Industry

The reluctance to embrace AI reflects a common attitude among the trades: until something has proven itself to be reliably, consistently better, most contractors will stick with what they know works. In that respect, AI is just like any other innovation to come along, be it smart thermostats, self-balancing circulators or drones.

And yet, due to its utility, its versatility, and the speed with which it is reshaping the face of the industry, AI is like almost nothing we have seen before. As Thomas Jarloev, Founder/CEO of CxPlanner says in this month’s Forum (pg. 16), “We're looking into a future where AI is just something that the generations coming into the market, all the ones that we're educating, they will come in and they will expect AI to be there as a utility for them.”

Here are three voices from around the mechanical contracting industry discussing different aspects of the Artificial Intelligence Revolution, and what it means for mechanical contractors. Expanded articles from each of them can be found on contractormag.com.