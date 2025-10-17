From Connecticut Shop Class to the World Stage: One Apprentice’s Journey to WorldSkills 2026

However, WorldSkills is not a stage where the US has done its best in recent years as Dan Quinonez, Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation and Chief Operating Officer of the National Association, laments.

“The US as a competitor in the plumbing competition was coming in near the bottom,” Quinonez said. “The joke is that we were losing to countries that didn't even have working plumbing.”

Quinonez attributes that lack of success to several factors, but the most critical seemed to be finding the right person to compete and then getting that person properly trained. Last year, the PHCC began scouting candidates very early in the process. The apprentice they settled on was Charles Goede.

Goede is a plumbing apprentice and graduate of Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT. He is in his third year of a five-year apprenticeship at UA Local 777. Goede earned the 2024 SkillsUSA Connecticut state championship and went on to take second place nationally in plumbing at the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.

Right Person for the Job

Goede began his journey in the trades through an exploratory program at his vo-tech high school. “I discovered plumbing through some older friends in the plumbing shop, and it really spoke to me the most as a trade,” Goede said. “I said to myself, this is something I definitely can make a career of, and I would be happy if I did.”

It was Goede’s plumbing teacher at Ella T. Grasso who first interested him in the SkillsUSA competition. After placing second in the national competition, a member of the Connecticut PHCC asked about his interest in the WorldSkills competition.

“I was overjoyed to hear that they considered me, and I was even more ecstatic when they selected me,” Goede said. “I love the people I'm working with, I love where I'm working. I couldn't ask for a better group of people to be around.”

Banding Together as an Industry