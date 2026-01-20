Skilled Labor Shortage Emerges as Top Obstacle in Post-Disaster Rebuilding

New research released by The Home Depot Foundation in partnership with Morning Consult reveals a growing challenge in disaster recovery efforts across the US: while funding may be available, access to qualified skilled labor often is not.

The findings come one year after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and show that nearly 60% of Americans lack high confidence in their community’s ability to rebuild quickly following a natural disaster. Professional contractors who have worked on disaster recovery projects identified the shortage of skilled labor as the single greatest barrier to completing recovery work on schedule.

Labor Shortages Continue to Delay Community Recovery

According to the survey, roughly one-third of US adults (36%) say their communities have experienced a natural disaster within the past five years. Among those impacted, more than half (52%) reported that rebuilding and recovery took longer than expected.

Residents in regions recently affected by disasters—including Los Angeles, Texas, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky—reported even greater challenges. Nearly 78% said their communities are still struggling with long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

These delays are compounded by broader workforce trends. With approximately 40% of the current construction workforce projected to retire by 2031, the industry is facing a shrinking labor pool that slows recovery timelines and creates economic ripple effects in disaster-affected regions.

Contractors Identify Skilled Labor as the Primary Constraint

The research reinforces what contractors are seeing in the field. More than half of professional contractors surveyed reported difficulty hiring skilled workers, a figure that rises to 60% among those with disaster recovery experience.

“We are seeing a clear trend where disaster-impacted communities are experiencing delays in long-term recovery and the rebuilding process, with the lack of available labor being one of the primary issues,” said Erin Izen, Executive Director of The Home Depot Foundation. “Our Path to Pro program will help ensure the workforce is there to meet the demand when a community is rebuilding what they’ve lost.”

Path to Pro Expands Workforce Development Efforts

To address the nationwide skilled labor shortage, The Home Depot Foundation continues to expand its Path to Pro workforce development initiatives, which focus on creating accessible entry points into the construction trades.

Beginning in 2026, the Path to Pro Education Grants program—initially launched to support rebuilding efforts following Southern California wildfires—will expand nationwide. The program will provide funding to construction trade programs across all 50 states, including K–12 schools, community and technical colleges, and nonprofit organizations, enabling them to purchase tools, equipment, and upgrade training facilities.

As part of its $3 million commitment in 2025 to Southern California wildfire recovery, the Foundation is also continuing Path to Pro Scholarships in partnership with SkillPointe Foundation. These $2,500 scholarships support students within 60 miles of Los Angeles pursuing post-secondary education in construction-related fields. To date, more than 70 scholarships have been awarded in the region, in addition to hundreds distributed through the Foundation’s national scholarship program.

The Foundation is also supporting a workforce development pilot through a $1 million partnership with Team Rubicon. The initiative provides veterans and other volunteers with Home Builders Institute (HBI) PACT credentials, helping create a mobile, skilled workforce capable of stabilizing housing in disaster zones.

“As an organization focused on community resilience, before, during and after disasters, Team Rubicon feels the impact of the increasing gap in skilled trades workers,” said Danica Deming, Vice President of Workforce Development for Team Rubicon. “Investing in skilled trades training alongside partners like The Home Depot Foundation is essential for building both strong communities and storm-resistant housing.”

Building the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

Launched in 2018 with a $50 million commitment, The Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro program was created to address the growing skilled labor shortage in the US. Through national nonprofit partnerships, the program provides free certification opportunities, youth engagement initiatives, and entry-level training, along with job placement support through the Path to Pro Network.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted online on behalf of The Home Depot Foundation between November 26 and December 17, 2025, and included responses from 6,348 US adults.

For more information on the Home Depot Foundation, visit corporate.homedepot.com/page/home-depot-foundation.