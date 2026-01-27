Dan Beard Council Unveils Skilled Trades Education Center in Loveland

The Dan Beard Council opened a 10,000-square-foot Skilled Trades Education Center at Camp Friedlander, fostering youth development in construction, engineering, and technical trades through hands-on learning and industry partnerships.
Jan. 27, 2026
Key Highlights

  • The center features workstations for carpentry, electrical wiring, plumbing, and fabrication, designed with safety-first features mirroring professional environments

  • Over 200 supporters attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the project's impact on youth workforce development

  • The first class of 60 students was taught by volunteer master instructors, gaining practical skills and confidence in their chosen trades

  • The project exemplifies Scouting's evolving mission to prepare youth for life by integrating career exploration with traditional Scouting activities
The Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center.

LOVELAND, OH –Dan Beard Council, Scouting America officially opened the Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center, located at Camp Friedlander, 581 Ibold Road, Loveland, OH 45140, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 24. The new 10,000-square-foot facility represents a significant investment in youth workforce development across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center is designed to inspire and prepare young people for careers in construction trades, engineering, and hands-on technical fields through immersive, age-appropriate learning experiences. Over 200 supporters of the project attended to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

The Evolving Mission of Scouting

The facility includes hands-on workstations for carpentry, electrical wiring, plumbing, and fabrication, all designed with safety-first features that mirror professional shop environments. The first class of 60 students attended on Saturday, being taught by volunteer instructors who are masters in their respective trade.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The first class of 60 students attended on Saturday, being taught by volunteer instructors.

“This Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center reflects the evolving mission of Scouting to prepare young people for life,” said Andy Zahn, Scout Executive, President & CEO of Dan Beard Council, Scouting America. “By connecting Scouting experiences with real-world skills and career pathways, we are helping youth explore high-demand professions while building confidence, leadership, and practical knowledge. We expect the center will serve more than 1,000 Scouts and community participants annually”.

Sponsors, Partners and Generous Supporters

The project is made possible through a partnership between Dan Beard Council, Scouting America and the Dever Family Foundation, along with dozens of individual and organizational supporters whose generosity helped bring the vision to life.

In addition to Scouting merit badge instruction, the center is designed to host community programs, workforce partner demonstrations, corporate volunteer days, and industry-led learning sessions. The curriculum integrates career exploration with Scouting advancement, introducing youth to skilled trades fields facing critical workforce shortages nationwide.

More than 200 supporters were in attendance for the opening.

Scouting America

The Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of Scouting America in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. With a geographic area of 12 counties in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an average annual membership of 10,000 families, the Dan Beard Council is one of the larger metropolitan councils in the country and the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area. 

The Council administers the Scouting program through seven districts, providing volunteer support, training, program opportunities, and administrative services such as membership and advancement records, new unit development, and unit fundraising opportunities.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, council operations are completely funded by the Friends of Scouting annual giving campaign, corporate sponsorships, and activity revenue such as the annual popcorn sale.

To read more about the Dan Beard Council and the work it is doing to support the skilled trades: 

Scouting the Future of the Skilled Trades

Another Step Forward in Scouting the Future of the Skilled Trades

