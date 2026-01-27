Dan Beard Council Unveils Skilled Trades Education Center in Loveland

LOVELAND, OH –Dan Beard Council, Scouting America officially opened the Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center, located at Camp Friedlander, 581 Ibold Road, Loveland, OH 45140, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 24. The new 10,000-square-foot facility represents a significant investment in youth workforce development across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center is designed to inspire and prepare young people for careers in construction trades, engineering, and hands-on technical fields through immersive, age-appropriate learning experiences. Over 200 supporters of the project attended to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

The Evolving Mission of Scouting

The facility includes hands-on workstations for carpentry, electrical wiring, plumbing, and fabrication, all designed with safety-first features that mirror professional shop environments. The first class of 60 students attended on Saturday, being taught by volunteer instructors who are masters in their respective trade.