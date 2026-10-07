A. O. Smith Hosts 150 Students for Manufacturing Day at McBee Facility

The McBee facility is A. O. Smith’s largest commercial water heater manufacturing plant in North America and produces commercial water heaters and boilers. The plant uses advanced technologies, including steel stamping, robotics, automated welding and assembly systems, to manufacture high-efficiency gas and electric water heating products.

“We are proud to invest in workforce development by opening our doors to local students, showcasing the advanced technologies used in our operations and introducing them to the talented team members who make our success possible," said Anny Gauthier, Human Resources Supervisor at A. O. Smith’s McBee facility.

Employees Connect Students With Manufacturing Careers

Students also had the opportunity to engage directly with A. O. Smith employees, who shared insights about their careers, educational pathways and the skills needed to succeed in manufacturing and technical professions.

“Opportunities like this help students connect what they learn in the classroom with real-world careers,” said Terri Rhoad, Career Specialist at Chesterfield County School District. “Touring a manufacturing facility and interacting with employees gives students a firsthand look at the technology, teamwork and skills that drive modern manufacturing while helping them explore future career possibilities close to home.”

Manufacturing Day, celebrated annually in October, provides an opportunity for companies across the nation to highlight the impact of manufacturing on local economies while encouraging students to explore careers in the field.

To learn more visit www.aosmith.com.

And for more stories from Manufacturing Day read:

APCOM Highlights Manufacturing Careers for Local High School Students