Delta Faucet Sponsors Digital Portfolios for 100 Indiana Trades Students

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of Indiana (Indiana PHCC) announced that Delta Faucet Company is sponsoring Thurgood NFC cards for 100 plumbing, HVAC and pipe trades students across the state.

The cards provide students with digital portfolios of their work, allowing them to share projects, videos and certifications with potential employers at career fairs with a single tap.

The sponsorship builds on Indiana PHCC's partnership with Thurgood Industries, a workforce platform that helps vocational and technical students showcase their skills and connect with employers. The organizations aim to connect high school and post-secondary students with apprenticeship opportunities at PHCC member companies. Cards will be distributed to students at partner high schools throughout the school year.

"Plumbing and HVAC are great careers: they pay well, offer real room to grow and the work is needed in every community in Indiana. Most of our contractors are ready to hire the right person but need a better way to connect. These cards put the student's best work right in a contractor's hand," said Chuck Gillespie, Executive Director of Indiana PHCC.

NFC Cards Link Students to Digital Work Portfolios

Each Delta-branded card uses near-field communication (NFC) technology and links to the student's Thurgood profile. Student profiles can also be accessed through Indiana PHCC's career website, www.indianacareers.org.

When a student taps the card against a recruiter's smartphone, the device opens a candidate snapshot featuring the student's projects, videos and certifications. Recruiters can save the student's contact information and portfolio directly to their phones without creating a Thurgood employer account.

Students can continue adding projects to their profiles during school and after graduation, with new work accessible through the same card.

Card taps at career fairs are tracked, allowing Delta Faucet and Indiana PHCC to measure how students and employers are connecting.

“As a company with deep roots in the plumbing industry, Delta Faucet Company is proud to support the next generation of skilled trades professionals," said Jill Ehnes, President of Delta Faucet Company and North America Plumbing. "Through our partnership with Indiana PHCC, we're helping students showcase their talents, connect with industry leaders and explore rewarding career paths that are essential to the future of our industry."

Portfolios Give Contractors a Look at Hands-On Skills

The digital portfolios are intended to give contractors more insight into students' practical abilities than a traditional resume may provide.

"A resume doesn't show how well a student solders a joint or lays out a system. A portfolio of real work can," said Darnell Epps, Founder of Thurgood Industries.

Demand for skilled trades workers continues to outpace supply, while many high school graduates face challenges connecting with contractors hiring in their communities. Career fairs provide opportunities for those introductions, but brief conversations and traditional resumes may not fully demonstrate a student's capabilities.

The NFC cards give Indiana PHCC member contractors a way to review students' hands-on experience and skills digitally, supporting connections that can lead to apprenticeship opportunities.

For more information about PHCC Indiana and this partnership visit: www.inphcc.com/about.