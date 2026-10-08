Midea Expands Louisville R&D and Training Capabilities for HVAC, Water Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY — Midea Residential Air Conditioning (Midea RAC) is expanding its North American product development and training capabilities with new facilities dedicated to HVAC and water solutions at the Midea America Research Center (MARC) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The investment is part of the broader expansion of MARC, which now spans 157,000 square feet. For Midea RAC, the expansion includes a new 16,000-square-foot laboratory dedicated to product development and testing of residential HVAC and water solutions, along with a showroom designed to support product demonstrations and hands-on training.

Expanded Lab Supports North American Product Development

The expansion is the latest of Midea’s investments in North American HVAC R&D. MARC comprises a multidisciplinary team spanning market research and regulatory compliance, along with performance testing, structural engineering and IoT. Bringing these functions together supports the development of localized product solutions and professional services.

The expanded space gives Midea RAC’s engineering team additional resources to develop and test innovations for the North American market, including all-climate heat pump technologies and Midea’s growing EVOX platform. It also creates a dedicated environment where industry partners can gain hands-on experience with Midea equipment and Easy Upgrade solutions designed to simplify HVAC replacement and installation.