General Pipe Cleaners Expands Sales Leadership Team With Two Appointments
Key Highlights
- General Pipe Cleaners appointed Peter Garcelon as national accounts manager, bringing more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience in industrial wholesale, PVF, tools and safety
- Angela Grieb, who joined the company in 2005 and most recently served as national sales manager, will focus on market development, industry engagement and strategic growth
- The expanded sales leadership team will support national accounts, distributor relationships and customer service across General Pipe Cleaners’ markets
McKEES ROCKS, PA — General Pipe Cleaners has expanded its sales leadership team with the appointment of Peter Garcelon as national accounts manager and Angela Grieb as strategic markets manager. The changes are intended to strengthen customer support, build distributor relationships and support growth across key markets.
Garcelon to Lead National Account Relationships
Garcelon brings more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience across industrial wholesale, pipe, valves and fittings (PVF), tools and safety. In his new role, he will manage national accounts, support day-to-day customer needs, strengthen distributor relationships and identify opportunities to grow the General Pipe Cleaners brand.
Before joining General Pipe Cleaners, Garcelon served as director of sales, PVF Division, at APR Supply Co., where he led sales strategy, business development and customer growth initiatives. He also spent more than 17 years with Ferguson Enterprises in leadership roles supporting tools, safety and industrial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
“Peter brings a strong understanding of the industry, along with valuable experience working with vendors, distributors and customers,” said Joe Kozlowski, Marketing Director at General Pipe Cleaners. “His sales background and customer-focused approach will help us continue delivering the service and support our customers expect.”
Grieb Takes on Strategic Markets Role
As strategic markets manager, Grieb will focus on market development, customer relationships, industry engagement and identifying opportunities for future growth. She will draw on her knowledge of General Pipe Cleaners, its customers and the drain cleaning industry to support the company’s long-term objectives.
Grieb joined General Pipe Cleaners in 2005 and most recently served as national sales manager. In that position, she managed and supported the company’s network of independent sales representatives while working closely with wholesalers, distributors, end-users and industry partners.
“Angela’s deep knowledge of our business and commitment to our customers have been invaluable,” said Kozlowski. “This new role allows her to focus on strategic initiatives that will help us continue to grow and better serve our customers.”
The appointments are intended to strengthen General Pipe Cleaners’ customer support and sales relationships while positioning the company for future growth.
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