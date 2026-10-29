General Pipe Cleaners Expands Sales Leadership Team With Two Appointments

Garcelon brings more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience across industrial wholesale, pipe, valves and fittings (PVF), tools and safety. In his new role, he will manage national accounts, support day-to-day customer needs, strengthen distributor relationships and identify opportunities to grow the General Pipe Cleaners brand.

Before joining General Pipe Cleaners, Garcelon served as director of sales, PVF Division, at APR Supply Co., where he led sales strategy, business development and customer growth initiatives. He also spent more than 17 years with Ferguson Enterprises in leadership roles supporting tools, safety and industrial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Peter brings a strong understanding of the industry, along with valuable experience working with vendors, distributors and customers,” said Joe Kozlowski, Marketing Director at General Pipe Cleaners. “His sales background and customer-focused approach will help us continue delivering the service and support our customers expect.”

Grieb Takes on Strategic Markets Role

As strategic markets manager, Grieb will focus on market development, customer relationships, industry engagement and identifying opportunities for future growth. She will draw on her knowledge of General Pipe Cleaners, its customers and the drain cleaning industry to support the company’s long-term objectives.