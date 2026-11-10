Be Pro Be Proud Partnership Brings Milwaukee Tool Products to Student Career Programs
Key Highlights
- Be Pro Be Proud named Milwaukee Tool its exclusive National Tool Partner, integrating professional-grade equipment into mobile workshops, virtual reality simulators and student recognition events
- The partnership will align tools used in six VR career modules with actual Milwaukee Tool products and add equipment to Mobile Workshop experiences, including a National Mobile Workshop planned for 2027
- Milwaukee Tool expects to invest $200 million in US skilled trades workforce development by 2030; Be Pro Be Proud has reached more than 600,000 students nationally since 2016
LITTLE ROCK, AR — Be Pro Be Proud has named Milwaukee Tool its exclusive National Tool Partner, bringing professional-grade tools and technology into career exploration programs designed to introduce students across the country to skilled trades opportunities.
Through the partnership, Milwaukee Tool products will be integrated into Be Pro Be Proud’s Mobile Workshops, virtual reality (VR) simulators and student recognition events. Students will gain exposure to tools and technology used in careers including carpentry, electrical work, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, water technology and diesel technology.
Tools Integrated Into Mobile Workshops and VR Training
The partnership will support enhancements to Be Pro Be Proud’s VR simulators, aligning the virtual tools students use with actual Milwaukee Tool products across six career modules.
Milwaukee Tool equipment also will be incorporated into Mobile Workshop experiences, including the National Mobile Workshop scheduled to launch in 2027. The mobile programs introduce students to technical careers through interactive experiences.
“A career feels real when a student can picture themselves doing the work,” said Andrew Parker, Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud. “With Milwaukee Tool, we’re integrating industry-leading equipment into our Mobile Workshops, making career exploration more tangible and engaging while helping students envision a future in a high-demand technical profession.”
Partnership Includes Student Recognition Events
The collaboration also will extend to student recognition events, including Signing Days and Draft Days. Selected students will receive Milwaukee Tool products as they take the next steps toward careers in the skilled trades.
“The future of our industry depends on inspiring more young people to see what's possible in the skilled trades,” said Scott Teson, Senior Vice President of Jobsite Solutions for Milwaukee Tool. “Milwaukee® has built our business around understanding the people who work in these professions and developing solutions that help them succeed. Through Be Pro Be Proud, we're helping students experience that innovation firsthand and discover rewarding career paths they may never have considered.”
Milwaukee Tool Targets $200 Million in Workforce Development
The partnership builds on Milwaukee Tool’s broader commitment to strengthening the US skilled trades workforce. The company expects to invest $200 million in US skilled trades workforce development by 2030, supporting initiatives that introduce young people to the trades and help prepare the next generation of skilled professionals.
Since launching in 2016, Be Pro Be Proud has reached more than 600,000 students nationally through its Mobile Workshops. The programs introduce students to technical careers across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities.
To learn more about Be Pro Be Proud, visit beprobeproud.org.