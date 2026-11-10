Be Pro Be Proud Partnership Brings Milwaukee Tool Products to Student Career Programs

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Be Pro Be Proud has named Milwaukee Tool its exclusive National Tool Partner, bringing professional-grade tools and technology into career exploration programs designed to introduce students across the country to skilled trades opportunities.

Through the partnership, Milwaukee Tool products will be integrated into Be Pro Be Proud’s Mobile Workshops, virtual reality (VR) simulators and student recognition events. Students will gain exposure to tools and technology used in careers including carpentry, electrical work, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, water technology and diesel technology.

Tools Integrated Into Mobile Workshops and VR Training

The partnership will support enhancements to Be Pro Be Proud’s VR simulators, aligning the virtual tools students use with actual Milwaukee Tool products across six career modules.

Milwaukee Tool equipment also will be incorporated into Mobile Workshop experiences, including the National Mobile Workshop scheduled to launch in 2027. The mobile programs introduce students to technical careers through interactive experiences.

“A career feels real when a student can picture themselves doing the work,” said Andrew Parker, Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud. “With Milwaukee Tool, we’re integrating industry-leading equipment into our Mobile Workshops, making career exploration more tangible and engaging while helping students envision a future in a high-demand technical profession.”