NIBCO, Plumber Paige Launch Children's Book to Introduce Kids to Plumbing

The book brings the museum's interactive learning experience to young readers, introducing children to plumbing and the role skilled trades play in everyday life. The partnership is intended to encourage early education about the trades, spark curiosity and help inspire the next generation of plumbing professionals.

“The skilled trades offer incredible opportunities, and it’s important that children have the chance to discover those possibilities at an early age,” said NIBCO’s President and CEO Ashley Martin. “The Plumbing Discovery House was created to make learning about plumbing fun and engaging. Partnering with Plumber Paige to bring that experience to life through a children’s book allows us to reach more families and encourages young readers to explore the trades. We’re especially excited to help inspire more girls and show them that women have an important place in the future of our industry.”

Book Signing Planned for AHR Expo 2027

NIBCO will celebrate the partnership at AHR Expo 2027 with a special appearance and book-signing event featuring Plumber Paige. Attendees can visit the NIBCO booth for breakfast, mimosas and an opportunity to meet Paige and have their books signed.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2027, from 10 a.m. to noon at NIBCO booth S7764 in the South Building.

Plumber Paige is a plumber, educator, author and social media personality who focuses on making the skilled trades more accessible and inspiring the next generation of plumbing professionals.

Book Available for Purchase

Plumber Paige and the Plumbing Discovery House is available for purchase through Amazon.

The partnership supports NIBCO's broader commitment to skilled trades education and workforce development, with an emphasis on introducing future generations to careers in the plumbing and HVACR industry.