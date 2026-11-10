NIBCO, Plumber Paige Launch Children's Book to Introduce Kids to Plumbing
Key Highlights
- NIBCO and Plumber Paige introduced Plumber Paige and the Plumbing Discovery House, a children's book inspired by the Plumbing Discovery House at the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
- NIBCO will host a Plumber Paige appearance and book-signing event Jan. 26, 2027, from 10 a.m. to noon at booth S7764 during AHR Expo
- The partnership aims to introduce children to plumbing and skilled trades careers, encourage early education and inspire more girls to consider opportunities in the industry
ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. is partnering with plumber, educator and author Plumber Paige to introduce Plumber Paige and the Plumbing Discovery House, a children's book inspired by the Plumbing Discovery House at the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum.
The book brings the museum's interactive learning experience to young readers, introducing children to plumbing and the role skilled trades play in everyday life. The partnership is intended to encourage early education about the trades, spark curiosity and help inspire the next generation of plumbing professionals.
“The skilled trades offer incredible opportunities, and it’s important that children have the chance to discover those possibilities at an early age,” said NIBCO’s President and CEO Ashley Martin. “The Plumbing Discovery House was created to make learning about plumbing fun and engaging. Partnering with Plumber Paige to bring that experience to life through a children’s book allows us to reach more families and encourages young readers to explore the trades. We’re especially excited to help inspire more girls and show them that women have an important place in the future of our industry.”
Book Signing Planned for AHR Expo 2027
NIBCO will celebrate the partnership at AHR Expo 2027 with a special appearance and book-signing event featuring Plumber Paige. Attendees can visit the NIBCO booth for breakfast, mimosas and an opportunity to meet Paige and have their books signed.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2027, from 10 a.m. to noon at NIBCO booth S7764 in the South Building.
Plumber Paige is a plumber, educator, author and social media personality who focuses on making the skilled trades more accessible and inspiring the next generation of plumbing professionals.
Book Available for Purchase
Plumber Paige and the Plumbing Discovery House is available for purchase through Amazon.
The partnership supports NIBCO's broader commitment to skilled trades education and workforce development, with an emphasis on introducing future generations to careers in the plumbing and HVACR industry.