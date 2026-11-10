Dan and Denise Callies Join PHCC Educational Foundation Board of Governors

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has welcomed Dan and Denise Callies of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to its Board of Governors. The couple was announced as members Oct. 21 during the PHCC CONNECT conference in Milwaukee.

The Board of Governors includes contractors, manufacturers and other industry partners who are major donors to the Foundation. Members help guide the development of education and training programs for contractors and their employees.

Callies Couple Brings Plumbing Industry Experience

Dan and Denise Callies lead Oak Creek Plumbing, the family business founded by Dan's parents in 1972. Dan began learning the trade alongside his father during summers and weekends, joined the company full-time after high school and started his plumbing apprenticeship.

His career has included residential and commercial projects, providing firsthand experience with the training and skills contractors need to serve customers. The couple's Board membership extends their commitment to the plumbing industry by supporting educational opportunities for future industry professionals.

Dan Callies Has Served in PHCC Leadership

Dan's involvement with PHCC began with association events, training and connections with fellow contractors. He later served in leadership roles with local and state PHCC chapters in Wisconsin, as a PHCC Quality Service Contractors trustee and as PHCC National Association President in 2025.

Throughout his association service, Callies has emphasized attracting people to the trades, strengthening apprenticeship programs and helping contractors and employees keep pace with changing technology.

“The future of our industry depends on the people we bring into it and how well we prepare them,” said Dan Callies. “Denise and I have seen what a career in plumbing can mean for a family and we want others to have that same opportunity. Through the Foundation, we can help people get started and make sure they have a path to keep learning as their skills and responsibilities grow.”

“The Foundation exists to provide the training people need to build a good life in the trades. Dan and Denise are helping make that work possible,” said Foundation Chairman Steve Rivers. “They understand the value of investing to help people who are ready to learn and work toward a better future. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to welcome them to the Board of Governors.”

Support for Scholarships and Contractor Education

The Callies' Board membership supports the Foundation's educational mission, including scholarships, apprentice and technician training, and business education for contractors.

These programs are designed to help people enter the trades, advance from experienced employees into leadership roles and strengthen the businesses that serve the industry.

To learn more visit www.phccfoundation.org/foundation.