SupplyHouse Plans 715,000-Square-Foot Fulfillment Center Near Atlanta

MELVILLE, NY — SupplyHouse plans to open a 715,000-square-foot fulfillment center near Atlanta in 2027, expanding its distribution network and positioning inventory closer to plumbing, HVAC and electrical customers across the Southeast.

The facility will include 35,000 square feet of office space and is intended to reduce shipping times, improve product availability and increase delivery speed for contractors, trade professionals and DIY customers. It will become the company's fifth fulfillment center, joining existing locations in Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas.

“Every investment we make in our fulfillment network is driven by one goal: making it faster and easier for our customers to get the products they need,” said SupplyHouse Chief Operating Officer Nando Cunha. “By expanding our presence in the southeast, we’re bringing inventory closer to our customers, reducing transit times and continuing to deliver the reliable service our customers count on every day.”

New Facility to Expand One-Day Delivery Coverage

The Atlanta-area facility is expected to expand SupplyHouse's one-day delivery footprint, allowing customers in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas to receive supplies faster.

The fulfillment center will use optimized receiving, storage, picking and packing operations to improve efficiency and shorten delivery times. The investment is intended to help customers keep jobs and projects moving by improving access to the products they need.

SupplyHouse offers 350,000 products from more than 500 industry brands.

Facility to Add More Than 300 Atlanta-Area Jobs

The new fulfillment center will be located at 3090 Highway 42 near the Atlanta-area community of Locust Grove. SupplyHouse plans to add more than 300 employees across management, administrative support, technical positions, operations, maintenance and quality control.

The project represents another investment in the company's national distribution infrastructure and its ability to serve customers throughout the country.

To learn more visit www.supplyhouse.com.