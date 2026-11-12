Speakman and Rheem Partner on Emergency Safety and Tepid Water Systems

CARTERET, NJ — Speakman Company, a manufacturer of emergency safety fixtures, has partnered with Rheem to offer a single-source solution combining emergency showers, eyewash stations, drench hoses and the tepid water heating systems that support them.

The partnership addresses a key requirement of the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 standard, which specifies that emergency equipment deliver tepid flushing fluid between 60°F and 100°F (16°C to 38°C).

Water that is too cold can discourage users from completing the recommended flushing period, while water that is too hot can increase the risk of harm. Coordinating emergency fixtures and compatible water heating equipment from separate suppliers can make it more difficult for facilities to meet the standard.

“Pairing Rheem’s tankless tepid water expertise with Speakman’s emergency safety fixtures gives facilities a reliable path to a complete solution,” said James McCauley, Senior Product Manager, Rheem. “Together these systems provide critical support for the facilities and people who depend on them.”

Partnership Combines Emergency Fixtures and Tankless Water Heating

Through the partnership, Speakman will pair its emergency safety fixtures with Rheem's Eemax tankless water heating systems engineered for emergency applications.

Available heater models include:

Eemax SafeAdvantage

Eemax SpecAdvantage

Eemax Three Phase

Eemax Series Two (T2)

Eemax LavAdvantage

The combined offering is intended to simplify equipment selection for facilities that need to provide tepid flushing water at emergency showers and eyewash stations.

System Selection Based on Site Requirements

Speakman's team will work with customers to select and configure systems according to site-specific conditions. Factors include required flow rate, electrical voltage, incoming water temperature, number of emergency fixtures and installation environment.

"Our customers have told us that delivering tepid water is one of the hardest parts of getting an emergency station right," said Sharmin Welch, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Speakman. "Partnering with Rheem lets us solve that problem in one conversation. We help customers select the fixture and heater together, simplifying the process of building a complete system from a single source."

To learn more visit speakman.com and www.rheem.com.