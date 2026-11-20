CLEVELAND, OH — Sonnhalter, a communications firm serving the construction, industrial and MRO markets, has received the Community Partner Award from Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The award recognizes organizations and businesses that make meaningful, lasting contributions to Habitat’s mission.

The recognition honors Sonnhalter’s 17-year partnership with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, including its support of the organization’s ReStore operations and efforts to provide stability and housing opportunities for families in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Annual Tool Drive Generates More Than $628,000

Since 2010, Sonnhalter has organized its annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive, bringing together businesses, industry partners and community members to collect new and gently used tools and building materials.

Over the past 17 years, the initiative has generated more than $628,000 in donations for Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The 2026 drive alone collected more than $25,000 worth of donated tools and building materials.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from an organization that has been such an important part of our agency for nearly two decades,” said Matt Sonnhalter, Vision Architect at Sonnhalter. “The Tool Drive has grown into something much bigger than we ever imagined, thanks to the generosity of our industry partners, local businesses and community members. We’re proud to support Habitat’s mission and look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”

“We can’t do this work without our community partners. Sonnhalter has found a creative way to make an amazing, meaningful and lasting impact year after year. I can’t imagine a more deserving recipient of our Community Partner Award,” said John Litten, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

ReStore Proceeds Support Affordable Homeownership

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores accept donated tools, building materials, furniture and other household items for resale. Proceeds help fund the organization's homebuilding and rehabilitation programs, supporting affordable homeownership opportunities throughout Northeast Ohio.

Sonnhalter was formally recognized during Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Meeting on November 16. Representatives from the firm received a plaque honoring the organization’s longstanding support.

To learn more about the history of the Tool Drive and what it means to receive the Community Partner Award: