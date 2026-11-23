CORAL GABLES, FL — MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Murphy Corporation, one of the largest mechanical contractors in the United States. The approximately $1.25 billion acquisition will add mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure capabilities to MasTec’s portfolio, along with a national workforce and an established service and maintenance business.

Founded in 1907, Murphy has remained family owned and operated for more than 119 years. The company provides mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure services across mission-critical markets, including aviation and defense, healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, technology, food processing, refrigeration and advanced manufacturing.

Murphy has approximately 1,600 employees, including approximately 1,200 union craft professionals, and national project execution capabilities. Its services are supported by engineering, preconstruction, virtual design, building information modeling and fabrication capabilities. President and CEO Patrick Murphy and the company’s existing management team will remain in place following the transaction.

Acquisition Adds Mechanical Capabilities Across Mission-Critical Markets

MasTec said the acquisition will expand its ability to provide self-perform infrastructure services within mission-critical facilities, complementing its existing infrastructure operations.

Murphy’s technical capabilities include engineering, preconstruction, virtual design, prefabrication and building information modeling. These services support project execution, labor productivity, schedule certainty and quality performance on large, complex projects.

The company also brings established relationships with customers and project partners across a range of infrastructure markets. MasTec expects the combination to create opportunities to expand services for existing customers and pursue larger projects.

Service and Maintenance Business Provides Recurring Revenue

In addition to construction, Murphy operates a substantial service and maintenance business providing HVAC, plumbing, refrigeration, controls and other mechanical services. Its customers include mission-critical facilities and businesses in other market sectors.

MasTec sees opportunities to grow this business as data centers and other large-load facilities transition from construction into ongoing operation. Murphy’s existing construction relationships and knowledge of those facilities provide a foundation for owner-direct maintenance and service work.

The recurring revenue complements Murphy’s project-based business and is expected to strengthen customer relationships and financial performance.

For the two years ended March 31, 2026, Murphy recorded strong double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA. The company is projected to generate approximately $775 million in revenue and $140 million in Adjusted EBITDA for full calendar year 2026.

Murphy Leadership and Workforce to Continue

MasTec CEO Jose Mas said Murphy’s skilled union workforce, apprenticeship and training programs, and field-leadership capabilities will strengthen the combined companies’ ability to execute large infrastructure projects.

"We are excited to welcome Murphy and its talented team members to the MasTec family. Murphy has built one of the premier integrated mechanical contracting businesses in the United States through exceptional customer service, operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to safety. Just as importantly, Murphy has built a culture that closely aligns with MasTec's values, including a commitment to entrepreneurship, accountability, safety, long-term relationships and taking care of its people.

“Murphy expands MasTec’s capabilities in some of the fastest growing and most diverse infrastructure markets in North America. Its highly skilled union craft workforce, supported by established apprenticeship, training and field-leadership programs, provides the labor capacity and execution expertise required to deliver large, complex projects safely and efficiently. Together, we will be able to provide customers with a broader range of self-perform infrastructure services across both the construction and operational phases of mission-critical facilities.

“We believe Murphy's differentiated market position, strong recurring service and maintenance revenue, attractive margin profile and substantial growth opportunities make it an exceptional strategic fit for MasTec and a highly compelling investment for our shareholders," Mas said.

Patrick Murphy said the company sought a partner with a similar commitment to safety, integrity, operational excellence and long-term customer relationships.

“For over 100 years, our family has had the privilege of leading a company built by outstanding employees and trusted by exceptional customers. As we considered the future of Murphy, it was important to find a partner that shared our commitment to safety, integrity, operational excellence and enduring relationships.

“We found that partner in the MasTec family. Their reputation for execution, entrepreneurial culture and commitment to investing in people made this a natural fit. By joining MasTec, we will be able to provide additional opportunities for our employees, expand the capabilities we bring to our customers and continue building on the legacy that has defined Murphy for more than a century.

“Most importantly, our customers, employees and partners can expect continuity from the team and culture that have made Murphy successful, while benefiting from the scale and resources of one of North America's leading infrastructure companies,” Murphy said.

Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Financial Results

MasTec expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and cash flow from operations. The company cited Murphy’s growth record, profitability, cash flow generation, backlog visibility and recurring service revenue as factors supporting the transaction.

Murphy will operate as a new MasTec operating group, with its financial results expected to be included in MasTec’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure Segment.

The purchase price is approximately $1.25 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The agreement also includes a potential earnout payment based on Murphy’s cumulative financial performance over the three years following closing.

MasTec has arranged financing through a bank term loan entered into contemporaneously with the acquisition agreement. The company estimates its pro forma net leverage at Sept. 30, 2026, would have been 2.7x following the transaction, with further deleveraging expected to bring net leverage below 2.0x during calendar 2027.

MasTec said substantially all closing conditions have been satisfied and that it expects to close the transaction expeditiously.

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP are serving as MasTec’s transaction and financing legal advisors, respectively. Sable Capital LLC is serving as financial advisor to Murphy, with Holland & Knight LLP as its legal advisor.

To learn more about Murphy Co. visit murphynet.com.