WILMINGTON, DE — Veolia partnered with the United Way of Delaware to organize an employee volunteer initiative that produced 864 snack packs for children and families in the communities it serves. The packs will be distributed through the United Way’s community network to the Brandywine, Red Clay and Christina School Districts.

The effort is intended to help provide children with convenient access to nutritious snacks during periods when school-based meals and regular daily routines may be limited.

Employee Volunteers Assemble and Prepare Snack Packs

Held at Veolia’s Delaware facility, the initiative brought employees together throughout the morning to assemble, organize and prepare the snack packs for distribution. Employees participated individually and in teams, while additional volunteers helped prepare supplies and organize the event in advance.

Larry Finnicum, Regional President of Veolia’s Mid-Atlantic Division, said the effort reflects the company’s commitment to community engagement beyond its essential water services.

“At Veolia, our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond providing essential water services. It is also about investing in people, building meaningful partnerships and finding ways for our employees to make a difference. Working alongside the United Way of Delaware to assemble over 800 snack packs is a wonderful example of what we can accomplish when we come together around a shared purpose. We are proud of our employees for stepping up and helping support children and families throughout our community.”

Michelle Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Delaware, said the snack packs help address food access needs during school breaks and transitions.

“We are grateful for Veolia's partnership and the enthusiasm of its employees in supporting this important initiative. Snack packs help address a practical need for children, particularly during school breaks and transitions when access to familiar meal routines may be disrupted. By bringing employees together to assemble and prepare these resources, Veolia is helping strengthen the network of community support that children and families depend on.”

Partnership Builds on Local Community Engagement

Veolia provides water to more than 100,000 people in Delaware through its regulated water utility serving New Castle County.

The partnership with the United Way of Delaware is part of the company’s community engagement efforts, which provide employees with opportunities to contribute their time and skills to local initiatives. The snack pack assembly event supports Veolia’s broader focus on corporate citizenship, employee volunteerism and building stronger, more resilient communities.