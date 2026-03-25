Bath and Kitchen Remodeling Trends 2026

At the recent International Builders’ Show (IBS) held Feb. 17-19 in Orlando, FL, show sponsor the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) hosted a panel of experts to explore the question: why is the remodeling market doing so well?

Compared with single-family and multifamily new construction over the past five years, remodeling has shown stronger and more consistent performance—and it doesn’t look like the trend is slowing down any time soon.

Numbers Don’t Lie

The panel discussion touched on several data points. The NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index (RMI), a quarterly survey of NAHB remodeler members, has remained above the break-even point of 50 for 24 consecutive quarters.

Another telling indicator is the sheer number of contractors pursuing remodeling work. The number of remodeling firms increased from 69,000 in 2000 to 128,000 at the start of 2025. During the same period, home improvement’s share of residential construction spending rose from 33% in 2007 to 44% in the first quarter of 2025.

“There are many factors contributing to the continued growth of the remodeling market, including the aging housing stock,” said NAHB Economist Eric Lynch. “The typical age of a home has increased from 31 years old in 2006 to 41 years old in 2023. And with the dramatic rise in home equity post-pandemic, more homeowners are able to finance remodeling projects that align with their needs.”

A contributing factor has been the mortgage rate “lock-in effect”. Homeowners with low mortgage rates are less inclined to move and take on higher financing costs. Instead, if they want changes, they stay where they are and remodel.

Speaking of those homeowners, housing stock isn’t all that’s aging. According to data from the Census Bureau, the US population is aging rapidly, with the 65+ demographic growing at its fastest rate in over a century, hitting 55.8 million in 2020 and projected to reach 80 million by 2040.

Data from the AARP shows more than 77% of US citizens would prefer to age in place—to stay in their own homes and communities while living as independently and comfortably as possible. That means ramps, grab bars, walk-in tubs and other home modifications.