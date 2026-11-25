Leadership Structure Targets Growth and Customer Experience

Holtz, formerly Chief Operations, Supply Chain, and Sustainability Officer, joined Kohler in 2024. He brings nearly three decades of experience in global operations and large-scale supply chain transformations. His background includes manufacturing, engineering, quality and technology, with an emphasis on automation, innovation and service excellence. Before joining Kohler, he held leadership positions at Target and Nissan.

David Kohler said Ball and Holtz bring complementary commercial and operational experience to the business.

“Chris and Heath bring complementary executive leadership experience and a clear understanding of what it takes to lead sustainable growth globally. They have each demonstrated the ability to build strong teams and translate strategy into results,” said David Kohler. “Together, they bring an integrated commercial and operational perspective that will help us better meet the needs of our customers and create new opportunities across markets. Most importantly, they understand that our long-term success depends on earning customer preference every day through innovative products, strong execution, and an enduring Kohler brand.”

In a joint statement, Ball and Holtz said they will build on the company’s history of design and innovation as they lead the global Kitchen & Bath business.

“We are honored to serve as Co-CEOs of Kohler Kitchen & Bath globally to help lead the next chapter of a strong, defining business shaped by generations of Kohler leadership. We now build on the legacy of bold design, innovation, and commitment to improving lives.”

To learn more visit www.kohlercompany.com.