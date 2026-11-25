Kohler Names Chris Ball and Heath Holtz Co-CEOs of Kitchen & Bath Business
Key Highlights
- Kohler Co. is establishing Kitchen & Bath as a distinct business led by newly appointed Co-CEOs Chris Ball and Heath Holtz
- The leadership structure combines commercial and operational responsibilities, with both executives continuing to report to Kohler Co. Chair and CEO David Kohler
- Ball brings more than 25 years of global business experience, while Holtz has nearly three decades of experience in operations and supply chain leadership
KOHLER, WI — Kohler Co. is establishing its Kitchen & Bath business as a distinct, fully empowered operation led by newly appointed Co-CEOs Chris Ball and Heath Holtz. The organizational change is designed to accelerate growth and innovation while giving the business greater ownership of strategy, operations and customer experience.
The new structure is intended to help Kohler Kitchen & Bath move faster, strengthen execution and keep customers at the center of business decisions.
Co-CEOs Combine Commercial and Operations Leadership
Ball and Holtz will continue reporting to David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. Their shared leadership responsibilities bring daily business and operations management together, with a focus on strategy, growth, team development, company culture and customer experience.
Ball, formerly President – Kitchen & Bath Americas, joined Kohler in 2025. He has more than 25 years of global business experience across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Before joining Kohler, he held global leadership positions in Owens Corning’s Doors division and at Whirlpool.
Leadership Structure Targets Growth and Customer Experience
David Kohler said Ball and Holtz bring complementary commercial and operational experience to the business.
“Chris and Heath bring complementary executive leadership experience and a clear understanding of what it takes to lead sustainable growth globally. They have each demonstrated the ability to build strong teams and translate strategy into results,” said David Kohler. “Together, they bring an integrated commercial and operational perspective that will help us better meet the needs of our customers and create new opportunities across markets. Most importantly, they understand that our long-term success depends on earning customer preference every day through innovative products, strong execution, and an enduring Kohler brand.”
In a joint statement, Ball and Holtz said they will build on the company’s history of design and innovation as they lead the global Kitchen & Bath business.
“We are honored to serve as Co-CEOs of Kohler Kitchen & Bath globally to help lead the next chapter of a strong, defining business shaped by generations of Kohler leadership. We now build on the legacy of bold design, innovation, and commitment to improving lives.”
To learn more visit www.kohlercompany.com.