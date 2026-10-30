Construction Unemployment Rate Falls 0.3% Year Over Year

WASHINGTON, DC — The not seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rate for September was 3.5%, according to data released October 30 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That represents a 0.3% decrease from one year ago.

National NSA payroll construction employment was 103,000 higher than in September 2025. Seasonally adjusted payroll construction employment was 8.4 million, or 9.9% above its pre-pandemic peak of 7.6 million.

For September, all 50 states had a construction unemployment rate below 10% and all but three states—Alaska, Minnesota and North Dakota—had a rate below 6%.

Estimated state construction unemployment rates were lower than their pre-pandemic (February 2020) level in 39 states. As of September 2026, 17 states had lower construction unemployment rates compared to September 2019, 31 states had higher rates and two (California and New Hampshire) had the same rate.