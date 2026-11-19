MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corporation has released its 2026 Sustainability Report, documenting the company’s sustainability activities, progress and performance during 2025 and 2026. The report highlights the company’s performance against three environmental goals, all of which it exceeded: greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity, operational water savings and landfill waste reduction.

This is A. O. Smith’s fifth sustainability report in the past eight years.

"This report is one of the clearest ways we hold ourselves accountable to our customers, employees, investors and communities," said Stephen Shafer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Exceeding all three of our environmental goals reflects the dedication of our teams around the world, and independent third-party limited assurance of key 2025 environmental metrics gives our stakeholders added confidence in the data we report. It is a direct expression of our purpose to find a better way."

Environmental Performance Exceeds Company Targets

A. O. Smith reported the following results against its environmental goals:

GHG emissions intensity: Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 32%, exceeding the company's 10% reduction target.

Operational water savings: Achieved 99 million gallons in annual water savings, surpassing the 40-million-gallon goal.

Landfill waste reduction: Reduced landfill waste by 809,000 pounds, exceeding the 525,000-pound target.

The company also received independent third-party limited assurance for its 2025 environmental performance metrics, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, GHG emissions intensity, water use and waste sent to landfill.

Heat Pump Water Heater Adds Installation Options

The report details developments in A. O. Smith’s water heating portfolio, including the nationwide launch of the ENERGY STAR-certified Voltex® X outdoor split heat pump water heater. The product provides another installation option for colder climates and homes with limited indoor space.

The company also reported expanded water-treatment offerings. Its Aquasana HealthShield™ and InterFlo® QuadPro SST products received independent certification to applicable NSF/ANSI standards for reducing PFAS and volatile organic compounds.

Employee Development and Accountability Remain Priorities

A. O. Smith reported that 100% of its full-time salaried employees had documented development plans. The company also recorded 96% employee participation in its 2026 Global Employee Engagement Survey.

The report further notes that A. O. Smith was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year.

"The achievements highlighted in this report reflect the work of our teams across A. O. Smith from January 2025 through September 2026 to continually improve our products and operations," said Shafer. "We have built on that progress through practical innovation that we believe responds to customer needs and strengthens the value we've delivered through our water technologies."

The report provides additional information on the company's performance metrics, methodologies, baselines, certifications and third-party assurance.

To learn more visit www.aosmith.com/Sustainability.