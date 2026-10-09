Rheem Appoints Eric Varton CTO, Moves Alan Machuga to AI Transformation Role

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem, a provider of heating, cooling, water heating and refrigeration systems, has announced two executive leadership changes intended to strengthen engineering capabilities and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies across its unified Air and Water business.

Eric Varton joins the company as Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer, overseeing global research and development, controls engineering and Program Management Office functions. Alan Machuga, currently Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Technology Officer, will transition to Executive Vice President, Digital Strategy & AI Transformation. In that role, he will lead Rheem’s enterprise digital strategy and continued development and adoption of AI capabilities.

New Leadership Structure Targets Engineering and Digital Innovation

The appointments establish dedicated executive leadership for two priorities within Rheem’s long-term technology strategy: strengthening global engineering and product innovation while accelerating digital and AI capabilities to improve operations and deliver value for customers.

“As Rheem continues to evolve, technology and digital capabilities are becoming even more integral to our innovation and growth,” said Chris Peel, President and CEO of Rheem. “Eric and Alan will lead two distinct but highly connected areas of our transformation—Eric driving engineering collaboration and innovation, and Alan advancing AI and digital capabilities to unlock new opportunities for our customers and business.

Varton Brings More Than 30 Years of Engineering Experience

Varton has more than 30 years of experience in technology and engineering leadership, product development, innovation and operational excellence across multiple industries. Most recently, he led engineering strategy and advanced product development at Yazaki North America, a global supplier of automotive power and data solutions.

Earlier in his career, Varton spent eight years in product development engineering roles at Ford Motor Company. He later owned and operated an HVAC business.

At Rheem, Varton will focus on improving collaboration among global engineering teams, creating consistency in engineering and product development processes, and aligning research, development and controls capabilities.

Machuga Will Lead Enterprise Digital Strategy and AI Adoption

Machuga’s new position builds on the digital transformation work he has led at Rheem, including the development of a stronger technology foundation across customer platforms, data, cloud, cybersecurity and operations.

Together, the appointments bring engineering, technology, digital strategy and AI leadership under a structure designed to support growth, advance product innovation and deliver greater value for customers.

To learn more visit www.rheem.com.