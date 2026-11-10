Chicago Micro-CHP Projects Earn 2026 CHP Project of the Year Awards

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — Two Chicago projects supported by Boilersource received 2026 CHP Project of the Year Awards from the Midwest Cogeneration Association (MCA). The projects include micro combined heat and power (mCHP) installations at Half Acre Beer Company and the 5550 S. Dorchester multifamily building.

Both installations generate electricity on-site while capturing heat that otherwise would be wasted and using it to meet hot water demand.

MCA presented the awards at its 2026 Midwest Cogeneration Conference. The association recognizes combined heat and power (CHP) and distributed energy resource projects for effective design and deployment, energy savings, emissions reductions and resiliency.

Boilersource, a manufacturer's representative supplying commercial and industrial boilers, water heaters and advanced energy systems in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, served as equipment supplier for both projects. The company also provided engineering support, startup, commissioning and ongoing aftermarket support, working with project teams to identify suitable applications and coordinate implementation.

“These projects show how micro-CHP can be applied in very different facilities when there is a consistent need for both electricity and usable heat,” says Tony Ranallo, Principal/COO of Boilersource. “Our role went beyond supplying the equipment. We worked with the project teams on the application, engineering, and commissioning so each system could be integrated around how the facility actually operates.”