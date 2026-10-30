PHCC CONNECT 2026 Draws Highest Attendance in Years
Key Highlights
- PHCC CONNECT 2026 took place October 19–22 in Milwaukee under the theme “Building Community. Advancing the Industry"
- More than 20 education sessions addressed business growth, workforce development, emerging technologies and contractor success
- The expanded two-day Product & Technology Showcase featured manufacturers, regional brands and hands-on training vehicles
- Past National President Eddie Hollub received the 2026 Colonel George D. Scott Award for his service to PHCC and the industry
MILWAUKEE, WI — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) welcomed plumbing and HVACR professionals to Milwaukee October 19–22 for PHCC CONNECT 2026.
Drawing its highest attendance in many years (more than 900 registrants), the annual conference offered business education, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities focused on helping contractors strengthen their companies and advance the industry.
At the Opening Breakfast on Tuesday, October 20, Matt Bub, Immediate Past President of the Wisconsin Chapter welcomed attendees to Milwaukee. "When we come together at events like this we are colleagues with a shared goal, to make our industry better for everyone," Bub said. "We're glad you're here!"
Education Focuses on Business and Workforce Development
This year’s event, themed “Building Community. Advancing the Industry,” featured more than 20 educational sessions and interactive discussions. Topics included business growth, workforce development, emerging technologies and strategies for strengthening contractor businesses.
The program also included opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas and learn from industry peers and experts.
“CONNECT is about bringing our industry together to share ideas, learn from one another and build relationships that move our industry forward,” said Jason Pritchard, President of the PHCC-National Association. “The conversations and connections made at CONNECT help strengthen our businesses, our workforce and the future of the trades.”
Expanded Showcase Features Products and Hands-On Training
The expanded two-day Product & Technology Showcase gave contractors additional time to meet with manufacturers, explore new products and technologies, and evaluate solutions for their businesses and jobsites.
New activities included Link Up: Shaping the Future of Women in the Industry Networking Event, which brought women from across the trades together to share experiences and build professional connections.
Showcase attendees also visited Milwaukee Central, a feature highlighting manufacturers with ties to the region (including Kohler, Milwaukee Tool, InSinkErator and more), and explored industry training vehicles that brought hands-on education directly to the show floor.
PHCC Recognizes Industry Service and Leadership
PHCC presented the 2026 Colonel George D. Scott Award to Past National President Eddie Hollub (2002-2003), president of Modern Plumbing and Air Conditioning in Pasadena, Texas. The award recognizes his years of service and devotion to the association and the industry. It honors individuals whose efforts have significantly benefited plumbing, heating and cooling contractors.
The conference also marked a leadership transition for PHCC. CEO Cindy Sheridan was recognized ahead of her retirement following 26 years of service to the association. PHCC National COO Dan Quinonez will succeed Sheridan as CEO.
[Read CONTRACTOR's exclusive interview with Sheridan, where she reflects on her time with the Association. -- Ed.]
PHCC thanked the attendees, exhibitors, speakers and sponsors who contributed to the event. The association’s next annual conference is scheduled for October 25–28, 2027, in Fort Worth, Texas.