PHCC CONNECT 2026 Draws Highest Attendance in Years

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) welcomed plumbing and HVACR professionals to Milwaukee October 19–22 for PHCC CONNECT 2026.

Drawing its highest attendance in many years (more than 900 registrants), the annual conference offered business education, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities focused on helping contractors strengthen their companies and advance the industry.

At the Opening Breakfast on Tuesday, October 20, Matt Bub, Immediate Past President of the Wisconsin Chapter welcomed attendees to Milwaukee. "When we come together at events like this we are colleagues with a shared goal, to make our industry better for everyone," Bub said. "We're glad you're here!"

Education Focuses on Business and Workforce Development

This year’s event, themed “Building Community. Advancing the Industry,” featured more than 20 educational sessions and interactive discussions. Topics included business growth, workforce development, emerging technologies and strategies for strengthening contractor businesses.

The program also included opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas and learn from industry peers and experts.

“CONNECT is about bringing our industry together to share ideas, learn from one another and build relationships that move our industry forward,” said Jason Pritchard, President of the PHCC-National Association. “The conversations and connections made at CONNECT help strengthen our businesses, our workforce and the future of the trades.”