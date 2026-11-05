Three Plumbing Apprentices Earn Top Honors at PHCC CONNECT 2026
Key Highlights
- Nineteen plumbing apprentices competed in the PHCC Educational Foundation's 2026 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest, held Oct. 19-21 during PHCC CONNECT in Milwaukee
- The hands-on competition required contestants to rough-in a bathroom system with supply, waste and vent lines using cast iron, copper and PVC piping and their corresponding joining methods
- Michael Goldey, Jr. of MSG Plumbing in Pennsylvania took first place, followed by Trevor Nielson of Universal Heating & Plumbing Co. in Nevada and Joseph Cuttie of JAC 130 & O’Sullivan Plumbing in Illinois
MILWAUKEE, WI — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has announced the winners of its 2026 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest, held Oct. 19-21 on the tradeshow floor during PHCC CONNECT 2026 in Milwaukee. Nineteen plumbing apprentices from across the country participated in the three-day competition.
Pennsylvania Apprentice Takes First Place
The 2026 contest winners were:
First Place: Michael Goldey, Jr., MSG Plumbing, Levittown, Pennsylvania; sponsored by Rheem.
Second Place: Trevor Nielson, Universal Heating & Plumbing Co., Las Vegas, Nevada; sponsored by Viega.
Third Place: Joseph Cuttie, JAC 130 & O’Sullivan Plumbing, Mokena, Illinois; sponsored by Delta Faucet.
Bathroom Rough-In Tests Multiple Piping Materials
Contestants were required to rough-in a bathroom system incorporating a toilet, sink and shower. The installation included supply, waste and vent lines, cleanouts and additional features designed to test each apprentice's technical knowledge and installation skills.
The test assembly incorporated several piping materials—cast iron, copper and PVC—and the corresponding joining methods. The combination required contestants to demonstrate their ability to work with different materials and installation techniques within a single plumbing system.
Contractor Volunteers Support Competition
A team of contractor volunteers arrived two days before the contest to assemble the competitor test benches, distribute materials and supplies, and prepare the testing areas.
During the competition, volunteers monitored the apprentices' work and evaluated their installations. They also provided constructive feedback on each competitor's performance following the event.
The contest is supported by industry sponsors through monetary contributions and donations of materials and tools. The 2026 sponsors included:
Headline sponsors: AB&I Foundry; A.O. Smith; Bradford White Corp.; Copper Development Association; Delta Faucet Co.; International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO); Oatey; Rheem HVAC and Water Heating Division; Tyler Pipe & Coupling; and Zoeller Pump Company.
Additional sponsors: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI); Contractor Magazine; Home Depot Pro; International Code Council; Kohler Company; Milwaukee Tool Company; Moen; NIBCO Inc.; Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine; RIDGID; State Water Heaters; and Viega.
“Competitions like this are about more than recognizing individual talent; they’re about investing in the future of our industry,” said Foundation Chair Steve Rivers. “The support of our contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and educators demonstrates the power of bringing our industry together around a common goal. By creating opportunities for apprentices to demonstrate their abilities, learn from one another, and connect with industry leaders, we are helping to strengthen our workforce, encourage innovation, and build a sustainable future for the skilled trades.”
HVAC Apprentice Contest Returns in 2027
The Foundation's National HVAC Apprentice Contest was rebuilt in 2026. The next competition is scheduled for the PHCC of South Dakota state convention in February 2027.
The HVAC contest will then return to its regular schedule, with a second 2027 competition planned for October during PHCC CONNECT in Fort Worth, Texas.