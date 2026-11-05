Three Plumbing Apprentices Earn Top Honors at PHCC CONNECT 2026

Contractor Volunteers Support Competition

A team of contractor volunteers arrived two days before the contest to assemble the competitor test benches, distribute materials and supplies, and prepare the testing areas.

During the competition, volunteers monitored the apprentices' work and evaluated their installations. They also provided constructive feedback on each competitor's performance following the event.

The contest is supported by industry sponsors through monetary contributions and donations of materials and tools. The 2026 sponsors included:

Headline sponsors: AB&I Foundry; A.O. Smith; Bradford White Corp.; Copper Development Association; Delta Faucet Co.; International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO); Oatey; Rheem HVAC and Water Heating Division; Tyler Pipe & Coupling; and Zoeller Pump Company.

Additional sponsors: Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI); Contractor Magazine; Home Depot Pro; International Code Council; Kohler Company; Milwaukee Tool Company; Moen; NIBCO Inc.; Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine; RIDGID; State Water Heaters; and Viega.

“Competitions like this are about more than recognizing individual talent; they’re about investing in the future of our industry,” said Foundation Chair Steve Rivers. “The support of our contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and educators demonstrates the power of bringing our industry together around a common goal. By creating opportunities for apprentices to demonstrate their abilities, learn from one another, and connect with industry leaders, we are helping to strengthen our workforce, encourage innovation, and build a sustainable future for the skilled trades.”

HVAC Apprentice Contest Returns in 2027

The Foundation's National HVAC Apprentice Contest was rebuilt in 2026. The next competition is scheduled for the PHCC of South Dakota state convention in February 2027.

The HVAC contest will then return to its regular schedule, with a second 2027 competition planned for October during PHCC CONNECT in Fort Worth, Texas.