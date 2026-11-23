ABC Elects Brandon Mabile as 2027 National Board Chair
Key Highlights
- Brandon Mabile was elected 2027 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors
- He said ABC supports members through advocacy, education, networking, resources and best practices
- The 2027 Executive Committee takes office Jan. 1, 2027, with Lorri Grayson as chair-elect and Kerrick Whisenant as secretary
WASHINGTON, DC — On November 23, Associated Builders and Contractors announced the election of Brandon Mabile as the 2027 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors.
Mabile is Corporate Business Development Director for Performance Contractors Inc., a full-service contractor specializing in complex industrial construction. Performance Contractors has been in business since 1979 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Election Remarks
Brando Mabile was elected 2027 chair of the ABC National Board of Directors during its meeting at the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Lost Pines, Texas.
“The value of ABC is immeasurable for its 24,000 members, the construction industry, our nation’s economic growth and the communities that we are blessed to build,” said Mabile in his speech to the ABC leadership. “Leading this association into its 77th year is both humbling and exciting, with incredible opportunities to grow value for members, their employees, the industry and communities nationwide.
“The merit shop philosophy binds ABC members together in the core belief that the most cost-efficient, safest and most-qualified contractor should win the work,” Mabile continued. “ABC advocates, educates and provides its members with the networking, resources, best practices and analysis that level the playing field so that contractors can work safely, ethically and profitably. That’s what sets ABC apart, and I am proud to serve at its helm and achieve these goals.”
Call to Engagement
“ABC believes that prosperity for all Americans can best be advanced through cooperation, free enterprise and democratic government. We cannot achieve our goals without business leaders committed to preserving these tenets by becoming active in politics and civic affairs,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC President and CEO. “We are grateful for the leadership and service of 2027 Chair Brandon Mabile, Chair-Elect Lorri Grayson, Secretary Kerrick Whisenant and each individual on the 2027 Executive Committee for dedicating their time and talents to grow ABC and the industry.”
The members of ABC’s 2027 Executive Committee who will take office on Jan. 1, 2027, are:
- Chair of the ABC Board of Directors: Brandon Mabile, Corporate Director, Business Development, Performance Contractors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Chair-elect: Lorri Grayson, Founder and Partner, GGA Construction, Middletown, Delaware
- Secretary and Southeast Region Vice Chair: Kerrick Whisenant, President, Limestone Building Group LLC, Hartselle, Alabama
- Mid-Atlantic Region Vice Chair: Hunter Bendall, Senior Vice President, Surety, Marsh McLennan Agency, Annapolis, Maryland
- Treasurer: Kenneth Gardiner, CPA, CCIFP, partner, Dannible & McKee, LLP, Syracuse, New York
- Immediate Past Chair: Thomas “Murph” Murphy, Vice President, Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York
- Mid-America Region Vice Chair: Ryan Odendahl, President and CEO, Kwest Group, Perrysburg, Ohio
- Midwest Region Vice Chair: Jessica Cannizzaro, President and Master Plumber, Milestone Plumbing Inc., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- Mountain West Region Vice Chair: Steve Grauer, Executive Vice President, Southwest Region of Hensel Phelps Construction, Phoenix
- Northeast Region Vice Chair: Michael Bennett, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, The Cianbro Cos., Pittsfield, Maine
- Pacific Region Vice Chair: Greg Gutierrez, President and CEO, Truitt Corp., Bakersfield, California
- South Central Region Vice Chair: Christopher Martinez, President and CEO, Central Electric, San Antonio
- Chapter Presidents’ Liaison: Chris Fryxell, President and CEO, ABC Connecticut chapter
- ABC National President and CEO: Michael Bellaman