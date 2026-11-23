“The value of ABC is immeasurable for its 24,000 members, the construction industry, our nation’s economic growth and the communities that we are blessed to build,” said Mabile in his speech to the ABC leadership. “Leading this association into its 77th year is both humbling and exciting, with incredible opportunities to grow value for members, their employees, the industry and communities nationwide.

“The merit shop philosophy binds ABC members together in the core belief that the most cost-efficient, safest and most-qualified contractor should win the work,” Mabile continued. “ABC advocates, educates and provides its members with the networking, resources, best practices and analysis that level the playing field so that contractors can work safely, ethically and profitably. That’s what sets ABC apart, and I am proud to serve at its helm and achieve these goals.”

Call to Engagement

“ABC believes that prosperity for all Americans can best be advanced through cooperation, free enterprise and democratic government. We cannot achieve our goals without business leaders committed to preserving these tenets by becoming active in politics and civic affairs,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC President and CEO. “We are grateful for the leadership and service of 2027 Chair Brandon Mabile, Chair-Elect Lorri Grayson, Secretary Kerrick Whisenant and each individual on the 2027 Executive Committee for dedicating their time and talents to grow ABC and the industry.”