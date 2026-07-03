The Awareness Gap: How the Skilled Trades Need Hype Men and Women

As conversations around the United States' labor shortage continue, a key issue is being overlooked: the US may not have a shortage of trade jobs, but a shortage of awareness. For decades, cultural emphasis on four-year degrees has overshadowed vocational career paths. This means stable, well-paying careers remain unknown to jobseekers even with employers facing project delays, increased costs, and growing demand for skilled labor.

White-Collar Jobs Can be Hard to Find

Recent news reports Generation Z Americans with a traditional four-year university degree are struggling to find jobs. A 2025 Gallup poll found that only 42% of respondents had a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education, compared to 57% of people in 2015. The Business Journals report that in a recent Resume Builder survey of 1,434 adults ages 18 to 28, 42% of Gen Zer’s are working in or pursuing a skilled-trade job, including 37% of those with a bachelor’s degree.

Additionally, extenuating factors such as inflation and the rising costs of a traditional degree aren’t improving job prospects. Many college graduates are overqualified and underemployed and may not realize essential workers are in short supply and skilled trades training can be a faster route to a new career.

Is there Really a Shortage?

The numbers don’t lie. According to the US Chamber of Commerce’s Worker Shortage Index Ratio, which is a representation of the number of workers available for every 100 job openings per state, the rating reaches as low as 0.43. A ratio of 0.43 means there are only 43 available workers for every 100 open jobs.

Additionally, skilled trades talent research conducted by commercial real estate powerhouse JLL warns that 2.1 million skilled trades positions such as electricians, HVAC technicians, and plumbers could go unfilled by 2030.

Associated Builders and Contractors says the construction industry needs approximately 439,000 additional workers in a single year to meet current demand. And last but not least, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) reports that for every 3 skilled tradespeople who retire, only 1 new worker enters the field.

What Can We Do?

So, are the skilled trades the answer to Gen Z’s jobless claims? How can America sway even more young people to consider skilled trades? The effort starts with changing the narrative.

In many cases, students are exposed to college pathways beginning in middle school, while trade careers receive little visibility until late in high school, if they are discussed at all. Earlier awareness could be a key factor in promoting awareness. Guidance counselors, educators, and parents may unintentionally reinforce outdated stereotypes that position trades careers as secondary options.

One way to reshape perceptions is to forge partnerships between trade employers and associations and middle and high school students. This could include career days, company tours, and classroom visits.

Women Can be Skilled Tradespeople, Too

This shift is happening in real time across HVAC, trucking, and other essential trades, where women are stepping into roles as students, instructors, and industry professionals at growing rates. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women made up just 1.9% of electricians in the US 20 years ago. By 2025, that number increased to 3.5%, a gradual but meaningful sign of change for a more diverse skilled trades workforce.

As the American job market continues to evolve, more people, particularly women, are pursuing careers that offer stability, long-term financial opportunity, and sustainable career growth. Some companies are taking the lead in guiding women down the skilled trades path.

In speaking with media company Tech.co regarding the gender gap in trucking, Natalie Williams, Vice President at Ancora Training, says “Women remain underrepresented in the trucking industry due to decades of male-centric shaping. However, the paradigm is shifting. Companies, training providers, and industry leaders are now actively fostering more inclusive pathways. Each of these advancements not only makes the industry more welcoming for women but also strengthens the workforce as a whole.”

The skilled trades will remain essential and offer stability, opportunity, and meaningful work. The jobs are available; awareness simply needs to catch up. The gap is real, but it is closable. The employers, associations, educators, and professionals who are willing to tell that story clearly and consistently to the right audiences have the power to reshape the pipeline.

Now is the time for the industry to be hype men and women for essential trades. Because a move towards the trades is not a fallback, it is a strategic choice. And it is what keeps America running.