Menu
Jeff-Hux-Delta-Contractor-of-the-Year.png
Jeff Hux, President of Norfolk Plumbing receives the Contractor of the Year Award October 12 at CONNECT 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Plumbing>Plumbing Contractor

Jeff Hux Named Plumbing Contractor of the Year by PHCC & Delta Faucet

Award salutes the contractor that best demonstrates professionalism, merchandising and management skills, innovative plumbing skills, trade involvement and community service.

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors National Association (PHCC) presented its annual Plumbing Contractor of the Year Award – sponsored by Delta Faucet – to Jeff Hux, president of Norfolk Plumbing, Inc., in Norfolk, Virginia. To recognize excellence in the plumbing industry, the award – presented October 12 at CONNECT 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico – salutes the contractor that best demonstrates professionalism, merchandising and management skills, innovative plumbing skills, trade involvement and community service.

As the founder of his family-owned business, Hux relies on a team of highly trained plumbing professionals and a commitment to providing excellent value and service to run a successful business. He and his team have implemented cutting-edge technology and use the latest proven installation methods to streamline processes, increase productivity and deliver first-rate service to their customers.

Noting that Hux often receives high praise from industry suppliers, vendors and contractors, the nomination by PHCC of Virginia describes Hux as “not just an exceptional tradesman and capable businessman but also a mentor, a leader and a professional worthy of honor.”

As his company has grown, Hux and his wife, Dee, have become increasingly involved in the Hampton Roads community, supporting organizations such as Children’s Hospital, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Ronald McDonald House.

Currently, Hux is the president of the Hampton Roads chapter of PHCC of Virginia and a member of the state board. In addition, he is a member of the Virginia Board for Contractors, representing the interests of all licensed plumbers on issues of licensing and regulations.

As PHCC of Virginia describes, “Jeff Hux is just one of those unique members who steps up when necessary and stands to the side to allow others to shine. He is always willing to help a colleague or an employee within the association or the industry.”

TAGS: Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Entrenchment.jpg
Missouri Plumbing Contractor Admits to Violating Trench Safety Requirements
Oct 31, 2018
Geothermal, green, plumbing, plumbing contractor
Geothermal and Solar Combine in Net-Zero Community
Oct 10, 2018
ctr810DeGarmo.jpg
From a Forest in France to Casks in Cambridge
Oct 09, 2018
happy_hard_hat.jpg
Making Trades Work Fun Again
Sep 14, 2018