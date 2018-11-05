Jeff Hux Named Plumbing Contractor of the Year by PHCC & Delta Faucet

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors National Association (PHCC) presented its annual Plumbing Contractor of the Year Award – sponsored by Delta Faucet – to Jeff Hux, president of Norfolk Plumbing, Inc., in Norfolk, Virginia. To recognize excellence in the plumbing industry, the award – presented October 12 at CONNECT 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico – salutes the contractor that best demonstrates professionalism, merchandising and management skills, innovative plumbing skills, trade involvement and community service.

As the founder of his family-owned business, Hux relies on a team of highly trained plumbing professionals and a commitment to providing excellent value and service to run a successful business. He and his team have implemented cutting-edge technology and use the latest proven installation methods to streamline processes, increase productivity and deliver first-rate service to their customers.

Noting that Hux often receives high praise from industry suppliers, vendors and contractors, the nomination by PHCC of Virginia describes Hux as “not just an exceptional tradesman and capable businessman but also a mentor, a leader and a professional worthy of honor.”

As his company has grown, Hux and his wife, Dee, have become increasingly involved in the Hampton Roads community, supporting organizations such as Children’s Hospital, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Ronald McDonald House.

Currently, Hux is the president of the Hampton Roads chapter of PHCC of Virginia and a member of the state board. In addition, he is a member of the Virginia Board for Contractors, representing the interests of all licensed plumbers on issues of licensing and regulations.

As PHCC of Virginia describes, “Jeff Hux is just one of those unique members who steps up when necessary and stands to the side to allow others to shine. He is always willing to help a colleague or an employee within the association or the industry.”