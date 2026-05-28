Under 30 All-Stars 2026

No one working in the skilled trades needs to be told about the skilled labor shortage; they live with it almost every working day.

According to a proprietary model developed by Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry needs to attract an estimated 349,000 net new workers in 2026 to meet the demand. In 2027 that number is set to rise to 456,000 as construction spending grows.

Plumbing is set to be hit harder than other trades. Along with the demand from new construction—did you know single data center can consume between 300,000 and 5,000,000 gallons of water a day?—the country faces an aging water infrastructure combined with the water needs of a growing population.

The Coming Tsunami

On top of it all is the looming “silver tsunami” as the Baby Boomers (and front-end of the Gen Xers) retire, taking with them as they go decades of valuable expertise and institutional knowledge. The current estimate is that for every five skilled trade workers who retire, only two younger workers enter to replace them.

But think what an opportunity that presents for those young people! Good-paying, high-demand jobs that can’t be outsourced or replaced with AI. A set of skills that, once mastered, can let you travel anywhere in the country. Skills that can lead into careers in construction, remodeling, project management, facility management, system design, business ownership and so many more.

Let’s meet some young people building careers in plumbing and see where they hope those careers will take them.

The Social Star - Clayton Deeds