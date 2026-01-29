Radnor High School Enhances Restroom Facilities with Sloan's Sustainable and Modern Fixtures

Maintenance Mainstay

In a high-traffic environment like a high school, fixture reliability is paramount. Sloan was specified because of its proven reputation of high-performing, dependable products.

Radnor specified Sloan’s Programmed Water Technologies (PWT), a water management system designed to simplify maintenance and minimize vandalism risks, for many of its team locker rooms and natatorium locker rooms. Sloan’s MCR-8012 Micro Push Button Pre-mix Shower Control System allows maintenance staff to set how long each shower can run, helping prevent dangerously wet floors.





Sloan’s Optima® EBF-650 Deck-mounted Faucets and CX Concealed Water Closet and Urinal Flushometers are easy to clean, helping staff maintain an elevated appearance throughout the school's 22 restrooms.





Sloan’s 1.6 gpf CX 8158 Water Closet Flushometers and 0.25 gpf CX 8198 Urinal Flushometers ensure consistent performance, reducing the frequency of service calls and repairs. CX’s front access allows all the servicing to be done in front of the wall, through the wall plate, so Radnor’s staff does not need to navigate narrow plumbing chases for routine repairs.

A Sustainability Scholar

Radnor High School's commitment to innovation extends to environmental responsibility. Selecting water-efficient fixtures was a key requirement of the project, aimed at reducing the school's ecological footprint and operational costs.

With Sloan’s PWT shower systems, Radnor’s maintenance staff can set usage parameters that provide stronger oversight of water consumption and give them greater control over runtimes, which supports lower water usage and reduced utility costs.

Sloan’s CX Urinal and Water Closet Flushometers deliver significant water savings compared to older, less efficient models. Sloan’s Optima Faucets provide sufficient flow for effective handwashing while preventing unnecessary water waste, contributing to the school's conservation goals.

Acing the Aesthetic Test

A clean, modern restroom environment reflects the high standards of an institution. Radnor High School achieved a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing design by installing Sloan products known for their sleek and intuitive look.

Sloan’s Optima EBF-650 Faucets provide Radnor with a streamlined, touch-free design that minimizes clutter around the sink area. The faucets’ integrated base and chrome finish contribute to a clean, hygienic appearance that enhances the overall look of the restrooms.

Sloan’s CX 8158 Concealed Sensor Water Closet Flushometers and CX 8198 Concealed Sensor Urinal Flushometers are compact with a slim profile, and with internal components hidden behind the wall, they provide a minimalist and sophisticated aesthetic.

“The clean and intuitive design of Sloan’s products is why our students and staff have no complaints. Respect is contagious, and Sloan has our respect," said Bill Dolan, Director of Facilities, Radnor Township School District.