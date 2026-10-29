Trust in Water Urges Policymakers to Prioritize Aging Water Infrastructure in 2027

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Trust in Water is calling on candidates and policymakers to make water infrastructure a priority for 2027 as voters prepare for the Nov. 3 elections. Aging and underfunded drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems pose growing challenges for communities, and the organization says leaders taking office in January have an opportunity to address the nation's infrastructure needs.

Water Infrastructure Faces Nearly $1 Trillion Funding Gap

The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that drinking water systems alone need $625 billion in investment over 20 years, a 32% increase from its previous assessment. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which gave drinking water a C-, wastewater a D+ and stormwater a D in its 2025 Report Card for America's Infrastructure, projects a 10-year funding gap of nearly $1 trillion across the three systems.

The infrastructure challenges include:

Roughly 450,000 miles of water main that have exceeded their useful lives.

About 240,000 water main breaks each year.

An estimated 9.2 million lead service lines still in use.

About one-third of the water workforce expected to become eligible for retirement within the decade.

"America can no longer afford the risk of deferring investment in our critical water infrastructure. Aging and failing water infrastructure poses significant risks to public health and safety, and costs each American household hundreds of dollars per year according to ASCE and the US Water Alliance’s Bridging the Gap report,” said Carol Haddock, P.E., President, American Society of Civil Engineers. “Service reliability impacts communities and impedes economic growth. Sustained and sufficient investment from both the public and private sectors is essential to addressing the backlog and preparing for the future. Our communities deserve access to safe and affordable drinking water."

Delayed Investment Can Increase Repair and Operating Costs

Deferring water infrastructure investment does not eliminate costs. Water main breaks and other emergencies involving aging systems can require emergency response, waste treated water, disrupt service and damage roads and other infrastructure, adding expenses beyond the immediate pipe repair.

Proactive investment in aging water systems can help communities avoid some of these costs while improving reliability for customers and reducing the risks associated with deteriorating infrastructure.

Funding Strategies Must Address Affordability

Closing the infrastructure funding gap while keeping water service affordable will require a combination of approaches, according to Trust in Water. The organization points to sustained public and private investment, regionalization where it can strengthen operational and financial capacity, and collaboration between public and private entities.

Trust in Water also supports reinstating a permanent federal water affordability program to complement assistance offered by states, local governments and utilities. Together, these measures could help communities fund necessary infrastructure improvements without placing the full financial burden on customers.

Trust in Water Outlines Priorities for 2027

Trust in Water is encouraging the next Congress, state leaders and regulators to make 2027 a year of action on water infrastructure funding. Its recommendations include three priorities:

Sustain state revolving funds and prevent diversion of those funds.

Establish a permanent federal water affordability program.

Support expanding Clean Water State Revolving Fund funding to all providers.

The organization says these measures would help address long-term infrastructure needs while supporting reliable service and affordability for communities.

About Trust in Water

Trust in Water is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit entity created to provide education about the role of private water and wastewater providers as trusted partners in delivering safe, clean, reliable and sustainable water solutions. For more information, visit trustinh2o.com.