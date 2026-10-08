PHCC Foundation Awards Up to $200,000 in Scholarships to 80 Students

This year’s recipients include 52 apprentices and trade school students and 28 college students.

“We’re proud to continue providing these awards to help make a career in the skilled trades more accessible,” said Foundation Chair Patrick Wallner of Wallner Plumbing in Redding, CA. “The continued support of our sponsors and donors is what makes this program possible. They recognize the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled trades professionals and helping build a strong future for our industry.”

Scholarships Support the Next Generation of Trades Professionals

“Receiving this support means a lot to me as I continue my education in the HVACR Engineering Technology program at Ferris State University. This scholarship directly helps me to stay focused on my coursework and hands-on training. Being recognized by an organization so closely tied to the trade industry is a huge vote of confidence in my goals and work ethic.” wrote student Seth Reiffer of Caledonia, Michigan, in a thank-you note to the Foundation donors.

The Foundation credited contractor donors and corporate sponsors with making the scholarship program possible. The 2026 scholarship sponsors include A.O. Smith, Bernzomatic, Bradford White Corporation, Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Cares Foundation, Home Depot Pro, HomeServe, InSinkErator, RIDGID, State Water Heaters and Zoeller Pump Company.

Additional funding came from the Massachusetts PHCC Auxiliary, the PHCC Past National Officers, Bill Jones, Gerry Kennedy, the estate of Gil Meyerowitz and donations from PHCC contractors.

2027 Scholarship Applications Open in January

The PHCC Educational Foundation will open its 2027 scholarship program for applications in January. All submission materials will be due by May 1.

To learn more visit phccfoundation.org/scholarships.