PHCC Foundation Awards Up to $200,000 in Scholarships to 80 Students
Key Highlights
- The PHCC Educational Foundation awarded a record 80 scholarships in 2026, with funding totaling up to $200,000
- This year’s recipients include 52 plumbing and HVAC apprentices and trade school students and 28 college students pursuing industry-related studies
- New and expanded support from sponsors including Bernzomatic, Zoeller Pump Company and HomeServe helped increase the number of scholarships available
FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has awarded a record 80 scholarships through its 2026 scholarship program, providing funding totaling up to $200,000 to students pursuing careers and education related to the plumbing-heating-cooling industry.
The 2026 scholarship recipients include plumbing and HVAC apprentices and trade school students, as well as college students pursuing studies directly related to the industry. The Foundation’s 80 awards represent the largest number of scholarships it has awarded in a single year.
New and Expanded Sponsorships Increase Scholarship Opportunities
New scholarships sponsored by Bernzomatic and Zoeller Pump Company helped increase the number of awards available this year. Bernzomatic provided support for 18 scholarships, while HomeServe also expanded the number of awards it sponsored for the 2026 program year.
This year’s recipients include 52 apprentices and trade school students and 28 college students.
“We’re proud to continue providing these awards to help make a career in the skilled trades more accessible,” said Foundation Chair Patrick Wallner of Wallner Plumbing in Redding, CA. “The continued support of our sponsors and donors is what makes this program possible. They recognize the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled trades professionals and helping build a strong future for our industry.”
Scholarships Support the Next Generation of Trades Professionals
“Receiving this support means a lot to me as I continue my education in the HVACR Engineering Technology program at Ferris State University. This scholarship directly helps me to stay focused on my coursework and hands-on training. Being recognized by an organization so closely tied to the trade industry is a huge vote of confidence in my goals and work ethic.” wrote student Seth Reiffer of Caledonia, Michigan, in a thank-you note to the Foundation donors.
The Foundation credited contractor donors and corporate sponsors with making the scholarship program possible. The 2026 scholarship sponsors include A.O. Smith, Bernzomatic, Bradford White Corporation, Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Cares Foundation, Home Depot Pro, HomeServe, InSinkErator, RIDGID, State Water Heaters and Zoeller Pump Company.
Additional funding came from the Massachusetts PHCC Auxiliary, the PHCC Past National Officers, Bill Jones, Gerry Kennedy, the estate of Gil Meyerowitz and donations from PHCC contractors.
2027 Scholarship Applications Open in January
The PHCC Educational Foundation will open its 2027 scholarship program for applications in January. All submission materials will be due by May 1.
To learn more visit phccfoundation.org/scholarships.