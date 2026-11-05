National Technical Institute Opens HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Programs in Reno-Sparks

RENO, NV — National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school, is accepting applications for HVAC, plumbing and electrical certification programs at its new Reno-Sparks campus. The programs are designed to prepare students for skilled trades careers through hands-on technical instruction and real-world training.

The first classes are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, with limited seats available.

Programs Provide 12- to 16-Week Training

NTI's HVAC, plumbing and electrical programs range from 12 to 16 weeks, providing accelerated training for students preparing to enter the workforce.

The HVAC technician program covers air conditioning, heating and cooling, refrigeration systems, ventilation and system diagnostics.

The Plumbing Technician program provides instruction in commercial and residential plumbing repairs, installation and maintenance.

NTI's Electrical program covers three-phase power setups, electrical diagrams and industry-standard training units. Across all three programs, students receive hands-on instruction intended to prepare them for jobsite work.

New Campus Includes 8,000 Square Feet

The new 8,000-square-foot campus is located at The Oddie District, 2450 Oddie Blvd., Sparks, Nevada. The location is part of a district that includes a variety of businesses.

NTI's industry partnerships connect graduates with hiring employers after program completion.

"Reno's trades industry is growing fast, and NTI is here to meet that demand," said Ryan Woodward, CEO at NTI. "Our graduates leave equipped with the real-world skills and training to make an immediate impact in their communities and build meaningful careers."

Nevada Skilled Trades Growth Drives Training Expansion

Nevada has experienced significant growth in the skilled trades, with employment in the sector increasing 34.6% over the past decade, according to information cited by NTI. The school says its Reno-Sparks campus will help support that workforce demand by providing a training path into HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers.

"Establishing strong programs in Reno-Sparks creates a strong pipeline for students who want to learn skills that are needed in a successful career," said Skylar Faulkner, Admissions Director at NTI Reno-Sparks. "At NTI, instructors are professionals and provide students with the hands-on skills and confidence they need to accelerate professionally.”

Career Services and Flexible Class Schedules

NTI offers certification programs through in-person and hybrid instruction, with new classes starting monthly. Each graduate is paired with a personal Career Services Advisor who connects them with local hiring partners.

To accommodate students who are working, classes are scheduled throughout the day and evening. Morning and Saturday classes are planned for the Reno-Sparks campus beginning in 2027. Financing is available to qualifying students.

To learn more visit www.ntitraining.com/apply-today.