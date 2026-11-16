RYE, NH — The United States faces a shortage of nearly 1.9 million skilled trades workers, equivalent to almost one in five people currently employed in those occupations. The workforce gap is costing the US economy approximately $1.2 billion per day, according to new research from Bring Back the Trades.

Sponsored by F.W. Webb Company and Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), the study uses US Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed by Parker Strategy Group, which also calculated the resulting impact on gross domestic product (GDP).

The research expands on a February study examining seven core trades: carpenters, construction laborers, electricians, HVAC technicians, mechanics, plumbers and welders. That analysis found a shortage of nearly 1.4 million workers, resulting in an annual economic loss of $325.6 billion.

The latest study adds 14 occupations, bringing the total to 21 trades employing approximately 10.1 million people.

Study Expands to 21 Skilled Occupations

The 14 additional occupations span two categories: infrastructure and industrial trades, and personal care and safety trades.

Infrastructure and industrial occupations include brickmasons, power-line installers, truck drivers, machinists, painters and roofers. Personal care and safety occupations include cosmetologists, dental hygienists, EMTs, firefighters, massage therapists, occupational health and safety specialists, physical therapist assistants and veterinary technicians.

Together, the 14 newly analyzed occupations face a shortage of more than 493,000 workers, adding $106.9 billion to the annual economic impact.

Across all 21 trades, workforce shortages are projected to cost the economy more than $432 billion in GDP, account for 3.7 million unfilled jobs and reduce tax revenue by $95 billion annually through 2030.

Truck Drivers Face Largest Workforce Gap

Among the 14 newly analyzed occupations, truck drivers have the largest workforce shortage, with more than 241,000 unfilled positions representing an annual economic impact of $58.8 billion.

Firefighters and EMTs together face a shortage of nearly 42,000 workers. The study also estimates that each power-line installer the country cannot hire represents approximately $885,000 in lost GDP annually.

Shortage rates exceed 12% among physical therapist assistants, massage therapists and occupational health and safety specialists.

“The people who drive our freight, restore our power, care for our patients, and answer our emergency calls are in short supply,” said Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades.

“People need to know these careers are open to them, and that they pay well.”

National industry estimates indicate that only two new workers enter the trades for every five who retire, further contributing to workforce gaps.

Shortages Affect Nearly Every State

The economic impact extends across nearly the entire country. Forty-eight states are projected to lose more than $1 billion annually, led by California at $55.6 billion, Texas at $44.2 billion and Florida at $28.4 billion.

Texas has the largest workforce shortage, with nearly 213,000 unfilled positions. In New Hampshire, where Bring Back the Trades is based, 7,575 unfilled positions represent an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion.

“Every business we serve depends on skilled people, and this research shows the economic impact when those jobs go unfilled,” said Sean Davis, Vice President of marketing at F.W. Webb Company.

“We are proud to help give leaders the data they need to act.”

An interactive map, state-by-state rankings and fact sheets for every US Census division are available at bringbackthetrades.org/research.