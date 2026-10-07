Housecall Pro Launches Trades Thursday With 4,000-Plus Sign-Ups

DENVER, CO — Housecall Pro®, an AI field service platform for home service professionals, hosted its first Trades Thursday on Oct. 1, drawing more than 4,000 sign-ups from home service professionals across 98 cities and 46 states. The event launched a new annual tradition focused on building connections and community across the home service industry.

In addition to locally organized meetups across the country, Housecall Pro Superpros led regional hub events in New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Dallas. The gatherings featured networking sessions, peer panels and discussions about growing a skilled trades business and the future of the home service industry.

Regional Events Connect Home Service Professionals

“One of the things I appreciate most about events like this is getting into a room with other home-service professionals who are building, learning, making mistakes, improving, and willing to share what they’ve learned along the way,” said Aaron Wozencraft, Owner of Omni Home Comfort. “I also want to extend a special thank you to Stan Chia, the new CEO of Housecall Pro, for coming out and spending time with us Pros. It means a lot when the leadership of a company we rely on every day is willing to show up, listen, have conversations, and hear directly from the people using the platform to run their businesses. Lots of good conversations, new connections, and ideas to bring back home to Omni Home Comfort. Thanks to the entire Housecall Pro team for putting together a great event!”

Across Trades Thursday events, Pros exchanged firsthand insights on what it takes to build and grow a successful home service business. The gatherings gave local trades communities a forum to learn from one another and build relationships, with conversations covering topics ranging from new technology to the evolving demands of operating a business in the trades.

Trades Thursday Establishes Annual Industry Tradition

“Trades Thursday put Pros in one room,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “They talked openly about what's working, what isn't and what it takes to grow. The connections made here will pay off long after the event. Trades Thursday is now a yearly tradition, a place where Pros learn from each other and push the trades forward.”

To learn more visit www.housecallpro.com/about/champion-the-trades.