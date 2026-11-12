Medford Wellington Expands Commercial HVAC and Plumbing Capabilities Through Three Partnerships

BOSTON, MA — Medford Wellington, a business continuity company that has provided New England enterprises with commercial services and construction for decades, has completed three strategic partnerships in 2026. The partnerships with Nadeau's Refrigeration of Auburn, Maine; MCL Mechanical of West Springfield, Massachusetts; and JJK and Son Services of Chicopee, Massachusetts, expand the company's commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical and hot-side kitchen equipment capabilities.

The additions also extend Medford Wellington's service footprint into western Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine.

Alongside Hub Refrigeration, Morris Mechanical and Rich Strong Air Conditioning, the three new partners expand customer access to Medford Wellington's full range of self-performed services: HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, hot-side kitchen equipment and construction. The company also offers 24/7 response and custom maintenance and monitoring programs.

Refrigeration Capabilities Expand Into Maine

Based in Auburn, Maine, Nadeau's Refrigeration specializes in commercial refrigeration for grocery, restaurant and cold storage customers. Completed in June 2026, the partnership adds refrigeration technicians and service coverage in Maine to Medford Wellington's existing grocery and supermarket refrigeration practice.

MCL Mechanical Adds Commercial Kitchen Expertise

MCL Mechanical is a full-service commercial mechanical company based in West Springfield, Massachusetts, with expertise in hot-side commercial kitchen equipment. The partnership, completed in September 2026, gives restaurant, hospitality and institutional food service clients access to a single provider for cooking equipment and the HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing and exhaust systems that support it.

JJK and Son Services Extends Western Massachusetts Coverage

JJK and Son Services, a commercial services provider based in Chicopee, Massachusetts, joined Medford Wellington on October 5, 2026. The partnership extends the company's service coverage across western Massachusetts and Connecticut, giving commercial customers in those markets local access to Medford Wellington's full range of capabilities.

To learn more visit medfordwellington.com.