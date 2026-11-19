F.W. Webb Company is marking two milestones in its support of initiatives at Boston Children’s Hospital: the fifth anniversary of the F.W. Webb Extraordinary Needs Fund for Military and Veteran Families and the first anniversary of the F.W. Webb Veteran Workforce Development Fund.

The Extraordinary Needs Fund helps cover essential non-medical expenses for patients and their families, while the Veteran Workforce Development Fund supports the hospital’s efforts to recruit and integrate veterans into its workforce.

“We have been proud to make a long-term commitment to easing the financial burdens families face while their child receives care and supporting veterans as they build civilian careers,” said Jeff Pope, Owner and President of F.W. Webb Company. “These anniversaries give us an opportunity to highlight both missions and raise awareness about the career opportunities available for veterans at Boston Children’s Hospital.”

Family Assistance Fund Covers Essential Expenses

Established in 2021, the Extraordinary Needs Fund directs every dollar contributed toward necessities such as mortgage payments, utility bills and food vouchers. The fund is managed by Boston Children’s Hospital’s social work department, which assists approximately 1,200 patients each year.

“F.W. Webb’s generosity helps make the work of healing a little easier for children and families,” said Pam Chamorro, MSW, LICSW, Senior Director of Social Work, Boston Children’s Hospital. “Their philanthropic support allows us to create an environment where families can focus less on the challenges around them and more on what matters most—helping their child heal.”

Workforce Fund Supports Veteran Recruitment

F.W. Webb established the Veteran Workforce Development Fund after contributing to similar programs that help veterans transition into civilian employment. The fund provides resources for Boston Children’s Hospital to recruit and onboard veteran candidates and support them as they begin civilian roles.

“The support from F.W. Webb and the development of the F.W. Webb Veteran Workforce Development Fund have been invaluable for our Workforce Development, Talent Acquisition, and EDI teams,” said James Cole, Workforce Development Consultant, Boston Children’s Hospital. “Through this fund, we have provided training and certifications to our Talent Acquisition team in veteran recruiting, attended veteran-specific hiring events, and partnered with veteran programs to provide career guidance and mentorship to the military community. The funds will further help us support our employee-led group, VALOR, in internal veteran support.”

Company Connects Initiatives to Its Own Workforce

For F.W. Webb, a family-owned company, helping families manage the financial challenges of a child’s medical treatment is a central reason for its continued contributions to the Extraordinary Needs Fund.

The company also has veterans serving throughout its organization, including in leadership positions. Its support for the Veteran Workforce Development Fund reflects its commitment to helping veterans establish rewarding civilian careers.

To learn more, visit www.fwwebb.com.