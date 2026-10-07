A. O. Smith Fall Promotion Rewards Commercial Water Heater Purchases

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating, water treatment and water management products, has launched its Fall Tools promotion for wholesale channel partners and their customers.

The promotion runs through Nov. 30, 2026. During the promotional period, contractors can receive a $150 tool credit for each A. O. Smith Commercial Gas Tank and Tankless unit purchased, while supplies last.

Promotion Provides Incentive for Commercial Water Heater Purchases

“Strong partnerships with our wholesalers and customers are built on continuous support, and our seasonal promotions are central to that effort,” said Betsy Curran, North America Water Heating Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement. “With the launch of our Fall Tools promotion, we’re providing a compelling new incentive to keep our partners engaged and motivated as we head into the end of the year.”

For full promotion details and a list of participating wholesalers, visit www.hotwater.com/fall26promo.html.