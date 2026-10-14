Google and CAMP Digital to Host Search Summit for Home Service Contractors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — CAMP Digital, a digital marketing agency focused on the home services industry, will join Google to host the New Era of Search Home Services Summit on Oct. 20 at Google NYC, 315 Hudson St. in New York City.

The invitation-only event will bring together Google experts, industry insiders, CAMP Digital leaders and home service executives to examine how emerging technologies and changing consumer search behavior are reshaping how homeowners find, evaluate and choose service providers.

CAMP Digital works with contractors nationwide on marketing strategies built around the industry’s specific challenges, using technology and data to guide decisions about customer acquisition and advertising investment.

“Search is undergoing one of the most significant transformations we’ve seen since digital marketing became essential to home service growth,” said CAMP Digital founder and CEO Katie Donovan. “AI is changing how consumers look for information and how businesses get discovered. Home service companies need to understand what these changes mean now so they can make smart decisions about where they invest their marketing dollars.”

Google Summit to Examine AI and Search Changes

Donovan also serves on the Google Agency Council, where she represents the only agency exclusively focused on the home services industry. The council brings agency leaders together with Google to share industry perspectives, provide feedback and help inform the future of Google's advertising products.

Her involvement gives CAMP Digital an opportunity to bring contractors’ needs into discussions about emerging technologies while gaining insight into developments in AI, search, advertising and measurement.

The summit will focus on strategies home service companies can use to maintain visibility and generate leads as search evolves and new trends influence how homeowners evaluate and choose service providers.

Google Experts to Cover Advertising and Search Tools

Scheduled Google speakers and topics include:

Nick Danford, AI Business Strategist: AI Transformation

AI Transformation Nick Garvie, Global Product Lead, Search: Utilizing AI for the Future of Search

Utilizing AI for the Future of Search Joaquin Buscio, Global Product Activation Lead for Local Services Ads: Local Services Ads

Local Services Ads Sydney Rush, Senior Product Lead of AI-Powered Ads: AI Max

AI Max Britney Martinez Velarde, YouTube Product Lead: Why YouTube?

Why YouTube? Rob Wilson, Senior Account Executive: Home Service Industry Trends

“Home service companies face unique challenges, and their perspectives deserve to be part of the conversation as new technologies and advertising solutions take shape,” Donovan said. “This summit gives industry leaders an opportunity to engage directly with Google experts, share their experiences and gain insights they can use to build stronger, more competitive businesses.”

CAMP Digital Cites Industry Recognition in Search and AI

CAMP Digital is a Google Premier Partner and a Microsoft Elite Partner. The agency was a finalist in three categories in the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards: Search Performance of the Year, Performance AI Innovation Award and the Rising Partner Award.

In 2025, the company won a Search Engine Land Award for Best Use of AI Technology in Search Marketing.

For more information visit campdigital.com.