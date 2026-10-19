Great Society: Highlights from ASPE's 2026 Convention & Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — From October 8 to 14, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) held their Convention and Expo in Oklahoma City. The Convention and Expo was an opportunity to install new members of the Society’s Board of Directors, to recognize the service and achievements of ASPE members and chapters, and for members to meet, network, and celebrate. This year saw more than 4,000 attendees.

ASPE is an international organization for professionals skilled in the design, specification and inspection of plumbing systems. The Society is dedicated to the advancement of the science of plumbing engineering, to the professional growth of its members, and to the health and safety of the public. ASPE was founded in 1964 and currently has more than 7,900 members.

Business, Education, Experience

ASPE’s Convention and Expo is held every other year. (In odd-numbered years, ASPE offers its Technical Symposium, featuring two-and-a-half days of technical education for plumbing and hydronic system professionals.)

Planning and coordination for the coming year is a critical component of the convention. This year that included the Board of Directors Meeting, the Women of ASPE Leadership Forum, and various committee meetings including the Past Presidents, the Membership Committee, the Technical & Research Committee, the Young Professionals Committee, the Professional Engineer Working Group, and the Long-Range Planning Committee.