Great Society: Highlights from ASPE's 2026 Convention & Expo
Key Highlights
- Over 4,000 plumbing professionals gathered in Oklahoma City for the ASPE Convention & Expo 2023, highlighting industry achievements and leadership transitions
- The event featured more than 25 educational sessions covering topics like water reuse, energy optimization, and fire protection, alongside a large industry expo with 270+ exhibitors
- New officers and fellows were installed, including ASPE's incoming President Blair Minyard, emphasizing leadership continuity and future growth
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — From October 8 to 14, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) held their Convention and Expo in Oklahoma City. The Convention and Expo was an opportunity to install new members of the Society’s Board of Directors, to recognize the service and achievements of ASPE members and chapters, and for members to meet, network, and celebrate. This year saw more than 4,000 attendees.
ASPE is an international organization for professionals skilled in the design, specification and inspection of plumbing systems. The Society is dedicated to the advancement of the science of plumbing engineering, to the professional growth of its members, and to the health and safety of the public. ASPE was founded in 1964 and currently has more than 7,900 members.
Business, Education, Experience
ASPE’s Convention and Expo is held every other year. (In odd-numbered years, ASPE offers its Technical Symposium, featuring two-and-a-half days of technical education for plumbing and hydronic system professionals.)
Planning and coordination for the coming year is a critical component of the convention. This year that included the Board of Directors Meeting, the Women of ASPE Leadership Forum, and various committee meetings including the Past Presidents, the Membership Committee, the Technical & Research Committee, the Young Professionals Committee, the Professional Engineer Working Group, and the Long-Range Planning Committee.
In addition to the business of the society, the convention offered more than 25 educational sessions covering a wide array of topics. A sampling of session titles included:
Pressure Boosting and Energy Optimization in Modern Plumbing Systems
Closing the Loop: An Engineer’s Guide to Onsite Water Reuse System Design and Compliance
Intelligent Water Pressure Boosting
Domestic Hot Water Recirculation in High-Rise Buildings
Legionella Mitigation Strategies for a Hospital
Evolution of Data Center Fire Protection
The expo gave attendees opportunities to get hands-on with the latest products and innovations from around the industry, and to get their questions answered by experts. More than 270 exhibitors from around the world displayed their products and services.
Breakfast Awards Ceremony
Monday, October 12, ASPE held its Breakfast Awards Ceremony. Convention Co-Chairs Chris W. Scott and Gregory Farmer welcomed the attendees, the Board of Directors, and gave their thanks to the hosting Oklahoma Chapter of ASPE.
Exiting ASPE President, Bryan Hutton then took the podium to talk about his personal journey in the Society. “I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am proud,” to be a member and to have served the Society as President, Hutton said to the gathered attendees. “I am counting on this team to continue on the path that we have laid out.” Hutton gave special thanks to his wife for her support (and patience) during his tenure as President.
ASPE Executive Director and CEO Billy Smith came to the stage to give special thanks to the staff who worked hard to produce the event, and to the many sponsors who made it possible, including the Sunday Night Party Sponsor, NIBCO, and Platinum Sponsors Charlotte Pipe, Delta Commercial, Liberty Pumps and Bell & Gossett / Xylem (for a full list of sponsors, visit expo.aspe.org/sponsors/).
“How exciting it is to do our business and be a part of this consortium,” Smith said. “We all have a lot to do in the next few days.”
Hutton then returned to hand out a series of awards, including (note: this is not a comprehensive list of all awards presented at the breakfast):
Award of Merit: Theresa Card, Don Strickland
Special Award of Appreciation: Esmerelda Reese
Special Award of Achievement: Kristy M. Leddy, B. J. Schrader, Eric C. Smith, and Christopher J. Winnie
Peter E. Warshaw Service Award: Mathias Carlson, Laura Loziuk
The Kenneth G. Wentink Award of Excellence (this is not an annual award, but is used to recognize members or chapters whose good work might otherwise go unrecognized): Gary Stauffer
Board of Directors Chapter Awards: to the Central Florida and South Florida Chapters
Industry Award: Willoughby Industries
ASPE Chapter Humanitarian Award: New York City Chapter, Central Ohio Chapter
Edward W. Saltzburg Distinguished Service Award: Chris Graham
Donald F. Dickerson Founders Award (lifetime achievement): Jason McDonald
George W. Runkle Award: Jim Zebrowski
Passing the Gavel
Then came the installation of two separate bodies. First, the Kenneth G. Wentink College of Fellows: Dann E. Holmes, Nicole Parker and Dan O’Gorman.
Then the installation of the 2026-2028 ASPE Board of Directors: President Blair Minyard, VP Technical Brianne Hall, VP Education Johnathan Franzese, VP Legislative Steve J. Kormanik, VP Membership Nikita Patel, VP Affiliate Brian South, Treasurer Greg Swafford, Region 1 Director Robb Risani, Region 2 Director Andrew Hemmelgam, Region 3 Director Rob Shorey, Region 4 Director Melissa Bowers, and Region 5 Director Nicholas Hipp.
Incoming President Minyard boasts an exceptional career as both a mechanical engineer, manager and system designer. In addition to her service with ASPE, she works as Sr. Mechanical Engineer for Stantec in Charlottesville, VA, and as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Minyard was visibly moved as she accepted the ceremonial gavel from Bryan Hutton. “What an incredible hour it is to stand before you,” Minyard said. “I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
Minyard thanked Bryan Hutton for his leadership and service and congratulated the newly installed Board of Directors. The Society, she said, is strong thanks to the dedication of its members, officers and staff.
She hoped that during her time in office all chapters would feel supported. “I want your members to see a future for themselves at ASPE,” Minyard said, “and I want all our members to feel heard.”
She also challenged the members to live up to the promise of the Society’s founders, to build on the foundations they established, and to create a stronger organization to pass on to future plumbing professionals.