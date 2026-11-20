BALTIMORE, MD — MGH, a home service franchise marketing agency, has released survey results examining how artificial intelligence and social media are changing the ways US homeowners discover and select home service providers.

The survey found that ChatGPT, TikTok and social media influencer content are increasingly influencing consumer awareness and prompting homeowners to contact service providers.

ChatGPT Drives Provider Discovery and Inquiries

Among ChatGPT users surveyed, 24.6% said they begin their search for home service providers on the platform. Another 32.9% have contacted a provider for more information after using ChatGPT, while 48.5% said they had learned about a home service provider through a ChatGPT search.

MGH estimates that, based on more than 99 million monthly US ChatGPT users, approximately 48 million Americans have learned about a home service provider through the platform.

TikTok Connects Homeowners With Service Providers

TikTok also emerged as a significant discovery channel. Among surveyed TikTok users, 66.5% said they had learned about a home service provider after seeing videos on the platform, and 41.2% had contacted a provider for more information.

Based on the platform's estimated US audience, MGH calculates that approximately 133 million Americans have discovered a home service provider on TikTok, while 82.4 million have taken the next step and requested more information.

Influencer Content Influences Consumer Decisions

Influencer marketing also plays a role in the home service decision-making process. Nearly half of surveyed homeowners, 49.5%, said they had learned about a home service provider through an influencer's social media post. Another 43.7% said they would be more likely to use a provider if they saw an influencer post about the business.

"These survey results send a clear message to home service providers: a strong, multi-platform social media and AI presence is no longer optional, it's essential,” commented EVP/CMO, Social Media Marketing Director at MGH, Ryan Goff. “While word-of-mouth referrals and organic search continue to play a large role in discovery, the rise of ChatGPT, TikTok and influencer-driven content are emerging as key drivers of decision-making, moving potential customers from awareness to action in authentic and credible ways that can’t be ignored."

Results were collected February 13-15, 2026 and are based on 1,025 US adults homeowners ages 18-60. The survey was conducted via the SurveyMonkey Audience Panel by MGH. The survey results have a +/- 3.125% margin of error.