Rocket Group Enters New York with Glamorgan Heating & Cooling Partnership

MECHANICVILLE, NEW YORK — Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, has entered New York for the first time through a partnership with Mechanicville-based Glamorgan Heating & Cooling (Glamorgan). The company becomes Rocket Group’s 13th brand and expands its national portfolio into the Capital Region, including Albany, Saratoga, Troy, Schenectady, Clifton Park and surrounding communities.

The partnership brings Rocket Group’s operational systems, sales training, strategic marketing support and financial infrastructure to Glamorgan. New York’s cold winters and warm summers drive year-round demand for heating, cooling and hot water services, creating opportunities for the type of growth Rocket Group has pursued across its other brands.

Rocket Group Expands Into the Capital Region

"New York has been on our radar for a while, and Glamorgan was exactly the partner we wanted to walk in with," said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group Holdings. "This is a state with a lot of homeowners who need reliable, honest service, and not enough companies built to deliver it at scale. Nick Hitt has spent years building something real here, and we saw that right away. Our job now is to take what he built and grow it faster and stronger than either of us could do alone."