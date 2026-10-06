Rocket Group Enters New York with Glamorgan Heating & Cooling Partnership
Key Highlights
- Rocket Group has entered New York for the first time through its partnership with Mechanicville-based Glamorgan Heating & Cooling, its 13th brand
- Glamorgan serves more than 25 Capital Region communities with HVAC, boiler, heat pump, ductless and water-heating services
- The partnership gives Glamorgan access to Rocket Group’s operational infrastructure and RGBI, an AI-powered platform that analyzes calls, technician performance, financial data and missed revenue opportunities
MECHANICVILLE, NEW YORK — Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, has entered New York for the first time through a partnership with Mechanicville-based Glamorgan Heating & Cooling (Glamorgan). The company becomes Rocket Group’s 13th brand and expands its national portfolio into the Capital Region, including Albany, Saratoga, Troy, Schenectady, Clifton Park and surrounding communities.
The partnership brings Rocket Group’s operational systems, sales training, strategic marketing support and financial infrastructure to Glamorgan. New York’s cold winters and warm summers drive year-round demand for heating, cooling and hot water services, creating opportunities for the type of growth Rocket Group has pursued across its other brands.
Rocket Group Expands Into the Capital Region
"New York has been on our radar for a while, and Glamorgan was exactly the partner we wanted to walk in with," said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group Holdings. "This is a state with a lot of homeowners who need reliable, honest service, and not enough companies built to deliver it at scale. Nick Hitt has spent years building something real here, and we saw that right away. Our job now is to take what he built and grow it faster and stronger than either of us could do alone."
Glamorgan serves homeowners across more than 25 Capital Region communities, offering air conditioning, furnaces, boilers, heat pumps, ductless systems, and water heater installation and repair. The company’s EPA-certified technicians, 24/7 emergency response and commitment to transparent pricing have helped it build a loyal customer base and reputation throughout the greater Albany area.
Glamorgan Gains Operational and Technology Support
Rocket Group will provide Glamorgan with national vendor relationships, call center training, hands-on sales coaching and marketing systems designed to support growth. The partnership also gives Glamorgan access to RGBI, Rocket Group’s proprietary AI-powered platform developed specifically for HVAC operators.
RGBI analyzes incoming calls, tracks technician closure rates, integrates QuickBooks financials and identifies missed revenue opportunities. The technology is designed to allow Glamorgan’s team to remain focused on service delivery while Rocket Group provides the infrastructure supporting the company’s growth.
Partnership Builds on Glamorgan’s Local Reputation
"We have spent years earning the trust of homeowners across the Capital Region, and that trust means everything to us," said Nick Hitt, Founder, Glamorgan Heating & Cooling. "This partnership gives our team the tools and support to deliver an even higher level of service to the customers who have believed in us from the beginning. Glamorgan is in a great place, and this is the right next step."
Glamorgan has grown rapidly since 2022. The partnership provides the company with additional operational structure, leadership and resources to support that momentum while maintaining its presence in the communities it serves.
For Rocket Group, the move into New York represents an expansion into a new market and continued focus on partnering with community-trusted operators. The company plans to provide Glamorgan with the operational and technology resources needed to support long-term growth.
To learn more visit rocketgroupholdings.com.