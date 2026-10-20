PHCC Academy Adds Leadership and Life Skills Training for Tradespeople

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation is preparing to launch Rising Leaders, a new course in the PHCC Academy® online curriculum designed to help plumbing and HVAC professionals develop the personal and workplace skills needed for long-term career success.

The course addresses skills that can be overlooked in technical training and business education, including financial literacy, credit management, written communication and time management. Developed in response to observations from industry instructors, including PHCC National Vice President Tony Bertolino, Rising Leaders is designed to help emerging tradespeople establish professional habits and maintain a healthy work-life balance early in their careers.

Course Bridges Technical Training and Everyday Skills

“We teach them to be great plumbers and HVAC technicians, but good communication, personal finances, and self-management are just as vital skills to a long-term and successful career,” said Bertolino, who developed the original version of the Rising Leaders course with the PHCC of Virginia chapter. “Rising Leaders acts as a bridge between the Foundation’s technical courses and soft skills courses, giving young tradespeople the guidance, mentorship, and support they need to make better decisions for themselves.”

The self-paced online course consists of eight core instructional units covering topics that include time management, conflict resolution, communication, teamwork, leadership and project planning.

Unlike existing PHCC Academy business and communications courses, Rising Leaders begins with self-awareness, disciplined actions and intentional decision-making before moving into the skills needed to lead a company.

For example, participants will learn to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound) goals and develop identity-based habits to improve focus. The curriculum then advances to interpersonal skills such as active listening, negotiation and conflict resolution.

RLS Supports Emerging Industry Leaders

The new course was made possible through major support from PHCC associate member and program sponsor Rapid Locking System (RLS).

"Supporting the trades means looking beyond today's jobs to the people who will guide this industry in the years ahead," said Susan Labadie, President of RLS. "Rising Leaders provides talented professionals with the tools, connections and confidence to be successful. We are proud to stand with PHCC in investing in the next generation of industry leaders.”

John Zink, Incoming Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation, compared the transition into a trade career to the move from amateur to professional athletics, noting that young workers must learn to manage new financial and professional responsibilities.

“Professional athletes routinely receive guidance and training regarding financial literacy, decision making, and the demands of a professional career," Zink said. "Young people entering the trades experience a similar shift, suddenly navigating the challenges of fully managing their own personal finances for the first time and being dropped into work challenges with serious professional responsibilities. This course prepares them with the essential competencies needed to advance in the trades and navigate this phase of their personal lives.”

Contractors Can Customize Training Delivery

Each module includes interactive skill checks and unit assessments, followed by a final exam. The program also incorporates supplementary skills assigned by employers or supervisors, allowing contractors and local PHCC state chapters to tailor training to regional or individual workforce needs.

The course can be delivered virtually or in a cohort-style session. Virginia and North Carolina have already launched Rising Leaders courses in their states.

To learn more about the PHCC Academy’s courses and how to enroll visit phccacademy.org/courses.