FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — NTEA—The Work Truck Association—will launch its inaugural Future Truck Summit on March 9, 2027, opening Work Truck Week with a full day of programming focused on emerging commercial vehicle technologies, alternative fuels and fleet operations.

Developed in collaboration with NAFA Fleet Management Association, the conference succeeds the long-running Green Truck Summit and expands its focus to examine technologies and strategies affecting uptime, efficiency, safety, sustainability and life cycle performance.

The program will also address deployment strategies, data and risk management, infrastructure requirements, regulatory compliance and preparations for commercial vehicle operations in 2030 and beyond.

Opening Panel Challenges Traditional Industry Assumptions

The summit will begin with a panel discussion titled "Reinventing the Work Truck Industry," asking participants to reconsider how multi-stage commercial vehicles are designed, manufactured, upfitted and operated.

John Davis, host and senior Managing Director of MotorWeek, will serve as event emcee and moderate the discussion. Panelists include David Hayward, CAFM, Director of Fleet Management for ABM; Andy Peter, Vice President for Meyer Truck Equipment; and Jennifer Rogers, Marketing Manager for Tommy Gate/Woodbine Manufacturing.

“The ‘Reinventing the Work Truck Industry’ session is designed to get attendees into the right mindset for the Summit,” says Jennifer Mitchell, NTEA Senior Director of content development. “We want them to think not only about where the commercial vehicle industry is headed, but also about how that could affect their own operations. Future Truck Summit gives attendees a chance to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and challenge ‘the way things have always been done’ because familiar approaches may no longer fit as our vehicles evolve. Attendees can explore what’s next for commercial vehicles and learn about the technologies we expect to shape work trucks over the next several years.”

General Sessions Address Vehicle Technology and Electrification

Two additional morning sessions will examine advanced vehicle systems and the practical considerations of commercial fleet electrification.

"How Advanced Vehicle Technologies Are Redefining Performance, Safety and Productivity" will cover how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart sensors, predictive diagnostics, AI-powered telematics, power management systems and lightweight materials are changing work truck design and functionality.

Mark Fecker, CEO and Co-Founder of Robo, and Chris Weiss, Vice President of Engineering for The Knapheide Manufacturing Company, will discuss developments expected to have the greatest impact on commercial vehicle performance and operations.

Jeremy Johnson, Deputy Division Chief, Engineering and Production at Caltrans Division of Equipment, will present "Commercial Fleet Electrification Realities: Lessons Learned from the Front Lines."

Drawing on fleet deployment experience, Johnson will address challenges involving charging infrastructure, vehicle availability, costs and organizational readiness. Topics will include vehicle selection, charging strategies, total cost of ownership, infrastructure planning and energy management.

Breakout Sessions Cover Four Technology Areas

Following lunch, attendees can choose from more than a dozen breakout sessions organized around four themes:

Connected and intelligent vehicles

Future power and energy

Advanced vehicle design and upfitting

Future fleet operations

The sessions are designed for fleet managers, fleet management companies, upfitters, truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other commercial vehicle professionals preparing for changes in their operations.

Topics will include emerging industry trends, advanced materials and manufacturing, electrification infrastructure, cybersecurity, renewable diesel, commercial vehicle standards, fleet data management, hydrogen technologies, electric vehicle deployment and autonomous vehicle development.

Additional sessions will examine how expanding in-cab technology is changing fleet operations and how vehicle and equipment data can support fleet management decisions.

“While most of Work Truck Week focuses on the vehicles, equipment and technology available today, Future Truck Summit showcases what’s coming tomorrow so attendees can prepare,” says Kevin Koester, NTEA Managing Director. “Combining NAFA’s fleet management expertise with NTEA’s technical authority across the manufacturer and upfitter segments ensures the technologies presented are viable, realistic solutions that organizations can plan around.”

Work Truck Week Runs March 9–12 in Indianapolis

Future Truck Summit will take place Tuesday, March 9, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week 2027, which runs March 9–12.

The event lineup includes The Work Truck Show exhibit hall March 10–12, the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive March 10–11, the NTEA Annual Meeting featuring keynote speaker Ed Viesturs on March 11, and an educational program March 9–11.

Additional information about Future Truck Summit is available at worktruckweek.com/future-truck-summit.