IAPMO Promotes Shirley Dewi to Executive Vice President of IAPMO R&T

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO has promoted Shirley Dewi to Executive Vice President of IAPMO R&T, where she will provide strategic leadership and oversight for the organization’s certification and compliance operations, including Product Certification, the Systems Certification Body (SCB) and Continuous Compliance.

Dewi’s leadership, industry expertise and commitment to excellence have contributed to the continued success and growth of IAPMO R&T. In her new role, she will help guide the organization’s expansion and innovation while strengthening collaboration across its certification and compliance operations and advancing IAPMO’s mission of protecting public health and safety.

“Shirley has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her career with IAPMO, and she has consistently shown the ability to grow programs, build strong relationships and take on new challenges,” said IAPMO CEO Dave Viola. “Her extensive experience in certification, standards development and organizational management makes her exceptionally well positioned to lead IAPMO R&T into its next chapter. We are confident her leadership will strengthen collaboration, drive operational excellence and create new opportunities for the future of R&T.”

Dewi Brings Nearly Two Decades of IAPMO R&T Experience

Dewi joined IAPMO R&T in 2007 after working as a quality manager in the plastic injection molding and electronics industries and as a contract auditor for IAPMO R&T. She previously served as an operations analyst for Lockheed Martin IMS and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Cal Poly Pomona.

Since joining IAPMO R&T, Dewi has held increasingly senior leadership positions and played a significant role in expanding the organization’s certification services. As manager of Management System Registration Services, she expanded the department’s scope beyond the plumbing and mechanical industries to serve organizations including aerospace firms, schools, government entities and oil refineries.

She later became senior vice president of the department and oversaw its transition to SCB.

Systems Certification Body Expands Across Industries

Under Dewi’s leadership, SCB has broadened its management systems certification capabilities, providing third-party auditing and certification services across industries ranging from aerospace and medical devices to manufacturing, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and information security.

SCB’s expanded portfolio enables organizations to demonstrate conformance with internationally recognized standards while providing ongoing monitoring to support continued certification and compliance.

Dewi Helped Expand IAPMO’s Reach in Indonesia

Dewi’s leadership also has been instrumental to IAPMO’s growth in Indonesia. She played a key role in efforts that contributed to Indonesia’s adoption of a national plumbing standard based on IAPMO’s Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC®) and the establishment of PT IAPMO Group Indonesia.

The organization provides testing, inspection, certification and training for both the domestic Indonesian market and international customers.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence IAPMO has placed in me through this promotion and grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role,” Dewi said. “I am excited for the future and the opportunities ahead for IAPMO R&T. Together with our talented team and through strong collaboration across our organization, we will continue building upon IAPMO R&T’s decades of customer excellence, technical credibility and trusted service while driving innovation and speed to market to better serve our customers and industry partners.”

Dewi Will Lead Certification and Compliance Operations

As executive vice president, Dewi will oversee strategic direction and coordination across Product Certification, SCB and Continuous Compliance, with a focus on operational excellence, collaboration, innovation and continued growth.

For more information, visit iapmo.org.