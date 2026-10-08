GF, Great River Greening and Twins Continue Minnesota Water Restoration Partnership
Key Highlights
- GF, Great River Greening and the Minnesota Twins are continuing a multiyear partnership focused on restoring natural areas and protecting Minnesota’s water resources
- Volunteers will plant forbs (flowering plants) across a 31-acre area at Wood Lake Nature Center to improve native plant diversity and address the spread of buckthorn
- The partnership’s first project at Creekside Park resulted in 153 shrubs being planted along an eroding riverbank to help reduce pollution and prevent flooding
APPLE VALLEY, MN — In the second year of their partnership, Great River Greening, GF and the Minnesota Twins are continuing their volunteer efforts to protect Minnesota water resources, this time at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield. The partners will plant native wildflowers and restore the native understory to improve habitat and water quality.
The three organizations launched their multiyear partnership last year with a shared goal of protecting Minnesota’s water resources. Together, they have identified high-impact sites across the Twin Cities metro area where restoration work can help support healthier communities and natural ecosystems.
Partners Combine Resources to Protect Minnesota Water
Great River Greening, GF, home of the Uponor brand, and the Minnesota Twins share a commitment to sustainability, healthy water ecosystems and thriving communities. By combining expertise in environmental restoration, sustainable water solutions and community engagement, the organizations are working to restore Minnesota’s natural resources and the communities that rely on them.
“The scale of environmental challenges facing our communities requires strong partnerships and shared action,” said Kateri Routh, Executive Director at Great River Greening. “We are grateful to work alongside GF and the Minnesota Twins to restore critical habitat, improve water quality, and inspire stewardship throughout the Twin Cities. By combining our strengths, we can create lasting benefits for Minnesota’s natural resources and the people who depend on them.”
Volunteers planted 153 shrubs along the riverbank to help prevent flooding and installed fencing around the shrubs to protect them from wildlife.
Restoration Efforts Target Erosion and Native Habitat
“Seeing this partnership come to life at Creekside Park set the tone for the work we’re looking to accomplish throughout the duration of this partnership,” said John Reutter, President of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “As the global leader in Flow Solutions, GF takes immense pride in protecting these critical resources and it’s even more impactful joining forces with Great River Greening and the Minnesota Twins.”
On Oct. 7, volunteers will continue the restoration effort at Wood Lake Nature Center, a 150-acre natural area with three miles of trails and boardwalk used for wildlife observation and environmental education.
The volunteers will focus on a 31-acre area, planting forbs, or flowering plants, in a moist prairie that has low forb diversity. The work is intended to help offset the spread of buckthorn, which crowds out native shrubs and threatens the forest’s native understory.
Partnership Builds Long-Term Water Stewardship
“Sustainability is a hallmark of Target Field, and we know true environmental stewardship means taking action where it’s needed most,” said Nancy O’Brien, Minnesota Twins Senior Vice President, Community Engagement. “Protecting Minnesota’s lakes and rivers is essential to our state’s vitality. We’re proud to partner with Great River Greening and GF to serve the communities we share. Together, our efforts will deliver lasting benefits for future generations.”
The Wood Lake Nature Center project continues the partners’ multiyear effort to identify and restore sites where environmental improvements can strengthen natural habitats, protect water quality and support communities throughout the Twin Cities.