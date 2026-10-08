GF, Great River Greening and Twins Continue Minnesota Water Restoration Partnership

APPLE VALLEY, MN — In the second year of their partnership, Great River Greening, GF and the Minnesota Twins are continuing their volunteer efforts to protect Minnesota water resources, this time at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield. The partners will plant native wildflowers and restore the native understory to improve habitat and water quality.

The three organizations launched their multiyear partnership last year with a shared goal of protecting Minnesota’s water resources. Together, they have identified high-impact sites across the Twin Cities metro area where restoration work can help support healthier communities and natural ecosystems.

Partners Combine Resources to Protect Minnesota Water

Great River Greening, GF, home of the Uponor brand, and the Minnesota Twins share a commitment to sustainability, healthy water ecosystems and thriving communities. By combining expertise in environmental restoration, sustainable water solutions and community engagement, the organizations are working to restore Minnesota’s natural resources and the communities that rely on them.

“The scale of environmental challenges facing our communities requires strong partnerships and shared action,” said Kateri Routh, Executive Director at Great River Greening. “We are grateful to work alongside GF and the Minnesota Twins to restore critical habitat, improve water quality, and inspire stewardship throughout the Twin Cities. By combining our strengths, we can create lasting benefits for Minnesota’s natural resources and the people who depend on them.”